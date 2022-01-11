Related news

Open the mobile. Enter social networks. Not even two minutes pass when you have already come across the first meme. The ones that your aunt shares on Facebook, the ones that that friend who loves to have fun in her stories or those that appear on Twitter every time someone retweets to the Andalucía Directo account, which for two years has become a benchmark in terms of communication on social networks.

After the Andalucía Directo networks were, until just a few days ago, Jaime Ojeda, Guillermo Romero and David Ponce. The three young people from Malaga who make up Kabuti Comunicación. On December 31, they said goodbye to the accounts of the program in which they have made so many Andalusians laugh thanks to their best tool: the memes.

“Now I feel weird. It is the first weeks without the program and it seems that now I am enjoying this new life“, Ojeda declares in a conversation with this newspaper. Thus, he jokes that “From watching the program so much I have become an expert in stew dishes and Andalusian geography”“Watching Andalucía Directo five days a week requires a lot of time and sometimes you can even get tired, but it is a very grateful program,” he continues.

He and his team became the Andalucía Directo social media team in 2019, when they won a tender with Vive Andalucía on the creation of online content to promote the autonomous community always focused on young Europeans. “We made a pokemon map of Andalusia. They saw it and they noticed us from the program. Also, some knew us from the project we started with, Darba Culture. In the end, everything started to emerge “, says the co-founder of Katibu.

Its beginnings date back to 2013, when they met at the University of Malaga. They started with a blog called Darba Culture, as Ojeda himself has stated, that it dealt with musical themes, especially from the world of hip-hop. They were creating a community little by little and new work projects were emerging as a result of what began as a hobby.

They worked managing the communication of some DJs like Les Castizos. “One thing led to another”, according to Jaime and, finally, in 2017 they began to professionalize and left their respective jobs. In his case, who studied journalism, he stopped working in media such as . Agency.

Already in 2018, they started the project. There are currently three partners and they have three employees. Guillermo, publicist; David, director of operations and Jaime himself, a journalist, are the founders of this agency made in Malaga.

“Our work in Andalucía Directo has put us in the spotlight. It is the best project we have ever done”Ojeda says without hesitation, who believes that the idiosyncrasy of Andalucía Directo and that hybrid of information and entertainment that can be clearly seen in the program have been key for the Andalusian memes to work and thus meet the objective of reaching young audiences.

But what do memes have for us Andalusians to enjoy them so much? Jaime Ojeda believes that one of the virtues that we have in this autonomous community is that we have the great ability to laugh at ourselves. “We do not carry a backpack of victimhood or irritability when we laugh at ourselves. The memes that have worked best have been those that we messed with Canal Sur,” he adds.

Also, the co-founder of the agency believes that these are times for memes to work since we see them as an escape route from “all the shit” that happens in the world every day through humor. “There are examples such as that of the man and the Covid passport that in other places would be an offense. In the memes there is also an Andalusian identity. There are Twitter accounts that show national pride, but that truly triumph by exaggerating our accent,” he explains.

After practically two years managing the program’s social networks, taking stock, he believes that the turning point, that which made them see that everything was going smoothly on the networks, happened just a year ago, when they got their first viral meme in the who interacted with a tweeter wanting to joke after Three Kings Day. “Modesto saw there a key form and language to reach the young public and bet on it”says Ojeda.

He does not lack good words either for Modesto Barragan, whom he considers “a figure willing to do everything”, the production company ADM and Canal Sur Media, since “without his trust” everything could not have turned out so well.

“They told us there was a clear path. They took that risk, but everything has gone well and we have never suffered a crisis. I must also say that there have been red lines such as offending a group or positioning ourselves politically, something unnecessary in a television program, “he justifies.

They close doors and open windows

The young agency’s departure from the show comes from production. “We didn’t want to go into details when it was over, but I know they have internalized them, while we worked by subcontracting. I know that It is nothing personal, but business. They do it by looking at the profitability of the company, something that I totally understand.“explains the young man.

Likewise, as far as possible, he is even grateful that this stage is closed. For the people of Malaga it has been very gratifying to see how the public has responded so well. “We were very excited. He can be a bit narcissistic, but in the world of communication, you need an audience that listens to you and they have given us a lot of love,” he says.

In this way, after closing this door, they feel very encouraged to “spike” new projects that arrive in 2022. For now, in Malaga we can enjoy them in the networks of the EMT, the Youth Area and The Great Mediterranean Family of another Malaga, Dani García. All very ‘malaguita’. Like them.

