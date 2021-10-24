Related news

TikTok has become the center of entertainment for millions of people around the world. The application, which is one of the most downloaded in Spain, offers an unlimited amount of short videos specially selected for each user thanks to its algorithm. Behind that nice appearance of cat videos, more or less innocuous challenges and dances of all kinds is the development of some pathologies to take into account.

It is the doctors and psychologists themselves who are warning of a notable increase in patients -mainly girls and adolescents- who come to their consultations in search of solutions. Being the nervous tics (involuntary movements and sounds) one of the biggest problems.

Behind this increase in tics in adolescents would be certain content that can be found on the social network TikTok, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. In particular, doctors have published in specialized magazines that these young women come to your queries after watching videos of TikTok influencers who claimed to have Tourette syndrome.

This disorder is characterized by making repetitive movements or unwanted sounds that cannot be easily controlled, as described in the Mayo Clinic. For example, the affected person may blink repeatedly, shrug their shoulders, or make strange sounds or offensive words.

Donald Gilbert, a neurologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center specializing in pediatric movement disorders and Tourette syndrome, has seen about 10 new tic patients every month since March 2020. While before the pandemic began, it was It was usual to attend to a new one in the same period.

One of the keys to the reproduction of tics is that “physical symptoms of psychological stress often manifest in ways that patients have seen before in others “, Gilbert affirms. And it is that, a good part of the adolescents who develop tics at the moment had had diagnoses of anxiety or depression that were caused or impelled by the pandemic.

Those influencers who supposedly suffer from Tourette syndrome have been studied by many doctors. And some of them show reluctant to the diagnoses that the creators of the videos themselves claim to have. But what is clear is that patients who come to the office have developed certain involuntary movement disorders.

“The teen symptoms we’ve seen are real and they probably represent functional neurological disorders, “Dr. Gilbert continues, such as certain vocal tics and body movements that are not associated with an underlying disease.

It is not really a juvenile epidemic either, doctors point out. Noting that there are some children who see the content of social networks and develop nervous tics, but there are also others who do not have access to these applications and develop them anyway. “I think there are many contributing factors, such as anxiety, depression, and stress,” according to Joseph McGuire, associate professor at Johns Hopkins University.

For its part, a TikTok spokesperson told the WSJ that “the safety and well-being of our community is our priority, and we are consulting with industry experts to better understand this specific experience.”

