Although there were some moments during the Preview phase where it seemed that Windows 11 could suppress God Mode, the truth is that it did not. so right now we can use it. If you do not know what it is and what it is for, this is your article.

God Mode is a Windows ability that few know or have experienced, so we could say that it is a fairly unknown part.

It already existed in version 10 and for some time there was the doubt whether Microsoft was going to implement it in its new version, but once the final version is with us, we have verified that it exists and can be used.

It is a really useful option, even if it is hidden and we have to carry out a series of steps to get it.

How do I activate God Mode in Windows 11?

The truth is that activating God Mode in Windows 11 is much simpler than you could imagine at first, since, with that name, we could interpret that opening it would be very complicated.

Well, nothing is further from the truth. You just have to follow these steps:

Let’s go to Windows desktop and in an area where there is nothing we must press the right button of the mouse. In the drop-down that comes out we choose New and then we select File. At that moment we click on the folder created with the right mouse button again and click on Rename. Next we will have to put to rename putting the following: GodMode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C} When the name is entered, press Enter. Now you will see how a folder is created, whose name has disappeared. If we go inside, we will see all the options that are presented to us.

What can we do with the God Mode of Windows 11?

Now that we have created the Windows 11 God Mode folder, it is time to see how many things this hidden mode can do.

How are you going to read right now? We are in front of a folder that includes a good number of different tasks.

These are:

Color management: in this option we can calibrate the color of the screen. Credential manager: here we will have two tools to manage credentials both on Windows and on the web. Taskbars and navigation: we can see multiple with which we will be able to customize the Windows Taskbar and everything that is how it works. Work folders: with this option we are going to manage the work folders. Accessibility center: in this case we have some shortcuts to different accessibility options. Windows Mobility Center: we can choose between two shortcuts to mobility options, both on desktops and laptops. Center network and sharing: another case in which we have several shortcuts, but this time oriented towards managing network connections and the like. Sync center: here it will allow us to manage the files offline. RemoteApp and Desktop connection: in this case we can enter remote desktops. Tablet PC Settings: we will have the possibility of managing, in different ways, computers that have a touch screen. Backup and Restore (Windows 7): in this case we will be able to manage backups with a specific Windows 7 tool. User account– In this case, different powers are included to manage and create operating system user accounts. Devices and printers: here we are going to have control powers over different external devices, over the Bluetooth wireless connection, over printers and cameras that are connected to the operating system. Storage spaces: we are going to manage storage spaces, both internal and external. Date and Time: multiple ways to handle the system date and time. Windows Defender Firewall: as its name makes clear, from here we will control everything related to the Windows firewall and all its configuration. Sources: here we have several options and tools related to the typography of the system. Windows tools: from here we will be able to manage a good number of Windows system options. File history: Windows file history is the part that is managed from this option. Mouse: everything related to the mouse, its configuration, behavior and more options will be given from this option. Energy options: in this case all it offers are options to manage power use in Windows. Indexing options: Windows searches are the protagonists here, having the form and content in which they are carried out. Internet Options: these are Internet options, many of them from Internet Explorer and others from Microsoft’s new browser. File Explorer Options: This may be to the liking of many people, since from here we can customize in many ways that will allow us to customize the Windows file manager. Programs and characteristics: we will be able to uninstall and add programs through various tools at our disposal. Speech recognition: exactly three tools used to modify the use of speech recognition. Region: here we will control the location and the options related to this parameter of the operating system. Autoplay: interesting to be able to manage how the automatic playback will work when we insert a DVD or connect a device to any port on the computer. Security and maintenance– Here we have the Windows security and maintenance options to manage them in the best possible way. System: Infinity of options that are presented here, since we can create a restore point, allow remote access to the computer, change the name of a workgroup or check the speed of the processor. Problem solving: in this case we will have several solutions to search and find solutions for a good number of things such as the blue screen, network problems or incidents with the keyboard. Sound: we will change the volume of the sound and the system sounds from these options. Keyboard: here we can change the speed of the cursor and check the operation of the keyboard. Phone and modem: here we are going to configure the marking rules.

With everything you have read, you already know perfectly, not only how to enter the God Mode of Windows 11, a system that continues to work in this version as you have seen, but you also know everything that can be done with this mode in your computer.

In any case, we continue to advise that if you are not clear about any of these options what the results are, it is best not to manage anything just in case.

You can explain to us what you think of this mode, if you have decided to try it, on our social networks. Come on, we are waiting for you.