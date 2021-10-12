Some time ago, Google announced their intention to place an RSS reader in Google Chrome, because it seems that the time has come to have it and be able to use it. We tell you how.

The truth is that an RSS reader in the most used browser in the world is good news, since you will be able to enjoy another option to complete, the already good Google software.

It may be that at first you may not be very familiar with what RSS is or what it can offer you, so, first of all, we will see what we are talking about.

This way you will understand it better and you will have all the arguments to enjoy this new service that Google Chrome grants us.

What is RSS?

RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication and it is nothing more than an XML standard that is used to share content over the Internet.

Is used for spread information as up-to-date as possible to users who have previously subscribed to that RSS.

This is a format that does not need a browser to be viewed, but rather with having a specific reader they can already be seen by the user, although the latest generations of browsers, as we are going to see in Google Chrome, can already use this system.

What is RSS for?

Thanks to RSS, information websites of all kinds and blogs are able to share all your posts with different users.

This information is distributed thanks to RSS feeds or RSS channels. Readers use these sources or channels to ensure that the information in a certain place is always up-to-date.

The time savings for the user thanks to RSS is considerable, since as soon as you open your reader you will see what are the latest updates and news that have been published from those places where you are subscribed.

What are the advantages of RSS?

The advantages of RSS are many and varied, although there are some that stand out above the rest.

Those that are most prominent are:

The webs can share in an easy and fast way all the new news and information they have. The user does not need to have to browse the web to see what’s up, the RSS itself already informs you, being able to enter those that interest you and that you have not read. Is the user is that choose the websites or blogs of which you want to receive information, so they will always be places that you like. As users we we can unsubscribe at any time in the RSS service of a website, a process that is usually very simple. These services are totally free, so you will not have to pay anything to receive all this information. With RSS we will not have spam of any kind, which can happen when we subscribe to a website through email, which in addition to the news, can be associated with an advertising service.

How we activate the RSS reader in Google Chrome on Android

Now that we know what RSS is and why we can use it, it is time to learn how to take advantage of the new power offered by the Chrome browser, yes, in its version for Android.

In order for the RSS reader to be activated and to be able to follow the news and articles from the websites that we like the most, we must do the following:

We open Google Chrome on our Android device, making sure before we do not have any new update. If so, the first thing to do is install it. At this time we must write in the address bar, the same place where we normally put web addresses, the following: chrome: // flags Now we will see how just below where we have written, we have an area to rewrite with a magnifying glass icon. In this space is where we will put: Web feed

Then the same thing that we have written above will appear at the bottom, but with a drop-down that at this moment says Default We click on that drop-down and it takes us to another window where we must mark Enabled Then we click on Relauch for the changes to take effect. We will see how Google Chrome it reboots, making the new RSS feature work now.

As you have been able to read, it is extremely easy to get the Chrome RSS reader to start working and start helping us to see the information of our favorite websites.

It is a good step forward for Google software, since if you get used to RSS you will realize how useful they are and how great we can get from them.

How does the RSS reader work in Google Chrome?

Now that we have it activated, we just have to know how it works. It couldn’t be simpler, as well as very intuitive.

The steps we have to follow are these:

We enter a website that has an RSS service, for example, Computer Hoy, how could it be otherwise. Now we will see how, when clicking on the Chrome menu, at the bottom we get the option to + follow, right next to the web in question. It is as easy as clicking on this button and from then on you will already be subscribed to that website. You will be able to see the news from said website on the Chrome home tab, right next to Discover. In the tab Following (newly created) we will be able to see the news and articles of all those websites that we are following.

From now on, your Chrome browser will help you to be informed of all the news from the websites that you like the most.

An easy, simple and really comfortable way to always know what is new about those websites that are your favorite, that is, those that you usually read the most.