12/03/2021 at 2:39 PM CET

Alicia mendoza

The cardiac arrest it is one of the main causes of mortality in young children. Know how to make a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) it is essential to be able to prevent any tragedy in babies and children.

Last year 2020, the International Resuscitation Council (ILCOR) updated the international CPR recommendations. The European Resuscitation Council (ERC) dictates the recommendations that must be followed in accordance with the ILCOR when carrying out a Basic CPR to children.

These follow the ABC rule: “airway, breathing and chest compressions in the sequence of maneuvers”.

The step-by-step of pediatric CPR

These are the steps to take when performing CPR on an infant or child:

Lay the child on the ground and if possible on a blanket or carpet so that your head does not suffer.Open the airways by means of the forehead-chin maneuver, that is, holding his head and chin.Check for absence or ineffective breathing. We can see it in the movement of your chest and by noticing if air is coming out of your nose or mouth. If you are not breathing, perform 5 rescue breaths. To do this, we must place our mouth around the child’s mouth (and if possible the nose) and breathe in the air that we have inspired. Each insufflation must be 1 second long, we must see that the air inflates his chest and that it comes out through his mouth. To do this, we must remove our mouth a little from his face and immediately continue with the insufflations. If you do not catch your breath, we must do 15 chest compressions at a rapid pace (You can follow the rhythm of songs known as Stayin ‘Alive, Sweet Home Alabama or Macarena to perform compressions). In infants, these compressions should be done with the ring and middle fingers. These two fingers must be placed on the sternum (in the center of the chest) and we must perform a cardiac massage that compresses that part of your body in 1/3. In children older than one year we should perform chest compressions with the heel of one hand in the middle of the chest. After this, we must again do 2 ventilations and another 15 chest compressions.Continue until vital signs return or emergency services arrive.

Recommendations when doing CPR

As per ERC recommendations, if the child is found to have a sudden loss of consciousness and only one person is present, the emergency medical system (EMS) should be called first and CPR continued, as an emergency medical device may be required. defibrillator. If there are several people, one of them should do the resuscitation while the other person seeks help.During CPR, after five inflations, if there is only one person who is resuscitating and they have the phone available, it is recommended to call the EMS and put it on hands-free while continuing CPR.