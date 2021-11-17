The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides financial relief to help people who cannot pay rent and utilities due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven New York State communities that received funding for emergency rental assistance directly from the federal government chose to run their own programs.

Therefore, residents of the City of Rochester and Monroe County, the City of Yonkers, Onondaga County, and the cities of Hempstead, Islip, and Oyster Bay should apply for emergency rental assistance with their local programs and not are eligible for assistance from the State-administered Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Individuals eligible for support must meet the following criteria:

–They qualify for unemployment assistance or have suffered a reduction in household income, had significant expenses or had a financial hardship due to COVID-19

–They are at risk of being homeless

–Have a household income equal to or less than 80% of the area median income

People who are approved for support can receive:

–Up to 12 months of late rent payments for debts due from March 13, 2020.

–Up to 3 months of additional rental assistance if the person is expected to spend 30% or more of their gross monthly income to pay the rent.

–Up to 12 months of late payments for electricity or gas utilities due to arrears that have accumulated as of March 13, 2020.

To apply, you must enter the program portal where you must upload the following documents:

–Personal identification of the applicant. Acceptable forms of identification include the following documents: Photo ID, government-issued driver’s license or non-driver ID, passport, birth certificate, or school registration.

–Social Security number of any family member who has one. Legal immigration status is not required to qualify for the program.

–Proof of the amount of the rent, signed lease, even if it expired. If a lease is not available, a rent receipt, canceled check, or money order may be presented as proof. If you do not have any documents, a statement from the owner will be accepted.

–Proof of residence and occupancy: signed lease, rent receipt, utility bill, academic records, account statement, postal mail with the applicant’s name, insurance bill or driver’s license. Vouchers must be current.

–Proof of income such as pay stubs, proof of deposit in bank account or letter of unemployment benefits.

It should be noted that each case will be analyzed individually and it is not certain that you will benefit if you apply.

You may also like:

– AMLO will offer home loans to migrants in the United States to return to Mexico

– Thousands of US families will receive more money in December under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit”

– How much money will New York and New Jersey get from Biden’s new infrastructure plan and what will it be invested in?