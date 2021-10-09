Surely you have ever heard of IFTTT, but you have not known exactly what it is and what this service can be used for. Well, despite being one of the ways to get more out of social networks and other services, creating different types of automatic tasks, it is still unknown to a good number of users. We are going to solve that right now.

So that you understand a little better what we are talking about, we can call IFTTT something similar to those that are the routines of Alexa or Google Assistant, something that perhaps you do know.

The concept is quite clear, when a specific task is carried out, additional ones that have previously been programmed and that complete the main action should be carried out.

IFTTT is a tool that will allow us to have a way of interacting with a certain program and services of a different and much more automated way. Something that can be appreciated, especially if there is a certain action that we always carry out, in this way it will be done without our having to intervene.

What is IFTTT?

IFTTT is the acronym for IF This, Then That what does it mean If this, then that. Although simple, the truth is that it is quite explicit about what this tool intends.

If one thing happens, IFTTT will make it execute different actions that we have previously programmed and we have specified. In this way, the dynamism that we are going to achieve with depending on which programs can be really special.

Within IFTTT there are many interactions that can be done with a multitude of programs, but in addition to that, we can also create our own, making everything more personal and better suited to our needs.

There are many applications that can be integrated such as Facebook, Instagram, Evernote, Twitter and others, being able to find practically most of the main programs that we all use in one way or another on the Internet.

Within IFTTT we find two concepts such as Applets and Services.

Applets: they are a type of concrete actions with which you can automate a process. Services: is the place where all the applets (actions) that you can have for the same program are.

To give you an example, at a first look at IFTTT we can interact with Twitter with different applets that perform tasks such as Tweet your Instagram with native photos on Twitter, create a simple spreadsheet for each tweet we publish or keep Facebook and Twitter profile images fully synchronized.

These are some of the examples that we can do only with Twitter, something that gives you an idea of ​​the great potential that IFTTT has.

How to use IFTTT

As is normal, the first thing we have to do to use IFTTT is to create an account within its official website. We can do it with a email or through our Google or Facebook account, by clicking on Sign up.

Once we have registered, we will be able to access and manage the different applets that are presented to us regarding the applications we want.

It is as simple as going to Explore (upper part of the screen) and then write in the search engine the name of the application that we want to search for its applets, and then press Intro.

Then we will see how they all appear applets of that application. Depending on which application we have chosen, the number of them can be really overwhelming. If you look you will see how many times it has been used by users and made which programs or social networks is targeted.

The moment you find a applet that you like, you just have to click on it.

It will then take you to another screen where you will see a applet description and a button to connect.

If it is the first time that you enter IFTTT, to connect it with an applet, for example, from Instagram, the first thing is to grant it access to our account so that everything works correctly.

Once you do it for the first time, you no longer need to repeat the process for the future.

This is the way we have to search and interact with the different applets offered by IFTTT so that we can control certain processes automatically of the main applications that we use every day.

As you have seen, it is much simpler than you could imagine at first and with this we will be able to perform tasks effortlessly and in a totally autonomous way.

Some examples of applets to use right now

There are so many possibilities in this of the applets that make up IFTTT that we can get a little overwhelmed and even get tired when looking at all those options.

We will leave Some examples for some of the main applications currently used in IFTTT.

Now that you know IFTTT better, it is time for you to try it and enjoy all the possibilities it offers you. And by the way, tell us about your experience in social media samples.