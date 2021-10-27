WhatsApp Web: How to avoid appearing online in the app | Pixabay

Today we will teach you step by step how you can avoid appearing ‘online’ while chatting on WhatsApp Web, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading so you can learn in a simple way.

In this way, your online contacts will not notice that you are connected, even if you are chatting with other people from WhatsApp Web.

As you may recall, last August, WhatsApp included important changes for its desktop version, as the company added WhatsApp Web and Desktop the basic editing tools that mobiles had long ago.

Among them are: cropping an image, placing an emoji, sticker and painting with the brush, functions that, to be true, users expected a long time ago.

This time, we will teach you a simple trick to hide the word ‘online’ that appears every time you use the platform.

If what you want is to go unnoticed, it is recommended to activate the ‘invisible mode’ of WhatsApp Web, however, first you will have to install a Google Chrome extension from the Chrome Web Store, it is WA Web Plus, to get it quickly click here and press install.

STEPS TO HIDE THE ‘ONLINE’ OF WHATSAPP WEB

After following the aforementioned steps from your computer or laptop, click on the extensions icon that is located in the upper right corner, you find it in the shape of a puzzle piece.

All Chrome extensions will be displayed. Now, click on the tack on the side of WA Web Plus.

As you can see, in the upper right corner you have pinned the extension to the Chrome taskbar, click on the green cross circled.

Several options will appear, find and activate the option that eliminates the connectivity state to turn on invisible mode.

And voila, now you will not appear online even if you find yourself chatting with a contact from WhatsApp Web.

It is important to note that your activity status will be activated again if you use WhatsApp from your mobile.

This is how simple you can do this trick, we also constantly share endless tricks and functions regarding the use of WhatsApp, so you must be very attentive to our updates so that you can make good use of the messaging application.