12/29/2021 at 18:00 CET

Is it possible to avoid one of the worst consequences of the holidays, and more so if New Year’s Eve approaches? Are there remedies that work?

It has happened to all of us. And more in the Christmas holidays in which you start with the wine for dinner, continue with champagne to toast and finish with a few drinks at the & mldr; bar. or at home.

This combination, coupled with little sleep, causes the dreaded and hated hangover, a general malaise that deactivates us completely.

It may interest you: Tips to not neglect our teeth during Christmas

What is a hangover and why does it appear?

The hangover is the sum of a set of symptoms produced by excess consumption of alcohol.

Among these stand out the headache, stomach pain, fatigue, dry mouth and muscle pain.

Most scientists believe that these symptoms are due to the fact that the alcohol interferes with the natural balance of body chemicals.

These substances are not always capable of metabolize alcohol properly, and that is when the aforementioned symptoms appear.

7 keys against hangovers

Drinking water

The golden rule to alleviate the side effects of alcohol is to drink lots of water.

During the hangover the body is dehydrated, so what you need most is that you drink water continuously throughout the day.

Isotonic drinks can be a good option to hydrate.

Sleep

It is important to rest after a day of lag to give your body and muscles time to recover.

So if you feel like you can’t get out of bed don’t relax and sleep a little more.

Get a shower

A good one cold shower helps to stimulate you, as it reactivates the circulation of blood throughout the body.

Avoid fatty foods

Eating this type of food only works if you do it before consuming alcohol, since fat creates a film on our liver and protects it.

The next day, it is better to opt for foods that really have nutrients.

The natural sugars that we find in honey and in fruits such as mango, bananas, grapes or watermelon, can help us to eliminate more quickly all the alcohol contained in the body.

Other allied foods to relieve hangovers are artichokes, eggs or grilled or cooked lean meats.

Avoid coffee

The caffeine can aggravate dehydration caused by excessive alcohol intake.

A little sport

Exercise will help us sweat and eliminate much of the toxins accumulated with alcohol intake.

In addition, these drinks provide a large amount of calories, so doing sports will be very useful to burn this excess.

Vitamin C

Thanks to its antioxidant effects, vitamin C is perfect for fight free radicals that the body releases when it is metabolizing alcohol.

The foods that contain this vitamin in greater quantity are: orange and other citrus fruits, broccoli, cauliflower, red pepper or cabbage.