11/18/2021 at 14:00 CET

Imagine that you are the driver of a bus. It is you who runs the wheel. You are the one who decides when to turn left, when to turn right. You also know what traffic lights to stop at, you know what to do when you reach a roundabout and you know when to stop at a gas station because your vehicle is out of gas. On the other hand, the passengers who go on your bus are not the drivers, therefore, they are not in command of the bus. You will, of course, have to listen to them and attend to them when they tell you that they need to go to the bathroom or stop for something to eat, but you are the one who drives the bus.. You are not going to ask them, every time there is a turn to be made, if you can do it. Nor if you have to stop at a traffic light. You are the one who knows how to drive, who knows the rules of the road and who is in charge of that vehicle.

“You drive the bus, sometimes you will have to make decisions that the passengers (your children) do not like but only you know the traffic rules”

Amaya de Miguel

Family Mentor

How do we put the rules and limits in our family?

The parent educator Amaya de Miguel, in her book ‘Relax and educate’, proposes that we transfer this simile to our family. We are the bus drivers. Our children, the passengers. “Your values, your rhythms, habits, schedules, when you enter and leave the house, the use of the screens, everything that affects the growth and development of the child, is up to you. The child will be able to decide what affects him on a very personal level: what clothes he wears, what he plays at, how he combs his hair & mldr; But remember that you drive the bus, you shouldn’t be afraid to make decisions that you know are good for your child, even if your child disagrees or protests & rdquor ;.

This simile already gives us an idea of ​​the responsibility of being parents: setting rules, limits, ensuring compliance& mldr;

Norms and limits are set by adults. Children do not have to assume that responsibility

However, how we set those rules and limits is what makes us a firm mother or father or an authoritarian mother or father. There is a third type of mothers and fathers: the permissive, which would be those bus drivers who continually ask passengers if they should go second or third, fill up on gasoline or wait a few more kilometers, delegating a responsibility to them. corresponds at all. Leaving children without the guidance they need to grow up safely.

The keys to firmness

We often confuse firmness with authoritarianism, and if we do not want to fall into this educational style, we end up falling into the permissiveness, But it has nothing to do. Firmness simply means “that the parameters by which you are guided are firm and stable, and that you, the adult, define them and take care that they are respected& rdquor ;, Amaya reminds us. And he gives us an example: “Imagine that you have a map that helps you get from point A to B, but point A and B change places every day, so that you live with great uncertainty. How will I get to B today? If I try to go the way of yesterday, what will happen? Your job is to make a consistent map in which points A and B are always in the same place, so that neither you nor any member of your family have to improvise and find out daily how you live your life & rdquor ;.

To understand it better, he gives us an example in which points A and B change every day:Day 1: Today you are tense, you have to finish the work project and you do not want problems. As you walk past the bakery, your daughters ask you for a cake. If you buy it, you will save yourself preparing a snack, so you say yes.Day 2: Today you are in a very good mood, calm, and you have the afternoon free to take care of the girls at home. As you pass the pastry shop, they ask you for the cake again. You say no because you have time to prepare the snack. They insist and you say no. They keep insisting and, since you don’t want to be angry, you buy it from them.Day 3: You feel bad for having them snack cakes two days in a row. Today you are determined to give them a healthy snack. When you pass by the bakery, they ask you to buy something for them, you refuse. They keep insisting, and you end up getting angry.

In this family there is no clear map. Neither the adult nor the girls know when cakes are eaten. The rules are improvised. The consequences? Conflicts multiply. On the other hand, in a family in which it has been established that the only day that cake is eaten are on Fridays, if the girl asks for cake on Wednesday, you will only have to remind her that she will have to wait for Friday. If you are consistent, you will most likely never be asked for cake on other days of the week.

“Firmness is the map allows all family members to know how things work in your group.

Amaya de Miguel

Family Mentor

“Firmness is the map allows all family members to know how things work in your group. When you all know that operation, you save yourself conflicts, tug of war. In addition, these rules can be implemented with jokes, songs, games & mldr; & rdquor ;, Amaya tells us. “Clowning around, playing games, singing, listening to your children, being nice to them, giving them affection are not going to reduce your assertiveness.”

And authoritarianism?

Authoritarian mothers and fathers are those who basically use three tools to impose their rules: punishment, blackmail and threats. But, as Amaya reminds us, in addition to the negative consequences that this type of education has for our children, “The houses where the most is shouted, the most blackmailed, rewarded and the most threatened, are the houses where the least is obeyed & rdquor ;.

“The houses where the most is shouted, the most blackmailed, rewarded and the most threatened, are the houses where the least is obeyed & rdquor ;.

Amaya de Miguel

Family Mentor

Amaya gives us an example in her book so that we understand why these strategies are not educational, they do not work in the long term:

Imagine that you are walking down the street and you come across a person who has fallen and cannot get up. While you are looking at it, someone approaches you and says one of these three phrases:

“If you help him get up, I’ll give you two nights at the hotel you want to go with whoever you want. & Rdquor; (Prize) “As long as you don’t help him get up, you won’t be able to go to dinner on Saturday with your coworkers & rdquor ;. (Punishment) “Help him right now or I’ll hit you. & Rdquor; (Threat).

At that moment, in the face of the desire to receive the prize or the fear of punishment or a threat, you will possibly act and help that person to get up. But, If you have always been educated like this, the day no one offers you a reward, a punishment or a threat, it will be very likely that you will pass by without helping that person. You will have become used to acting out of external motivations. This is what we do with our children when we punish, threaten or reward them: “If you eat the vegetables, I’ll give you chocolate for dessert & rdquor ;,“ If you get good grades, I’ll give you a mobile & rdquor ;.

Also, as we have already mentioned, The consequences of an authoritarian education in boys and girls are varied:

Low self-esteem Difficulty controlling impulses Immature Not very persistent in tasks Competitive

We could summarize by saying that lChildren need rules and limits to grow up safe. Mothers and fathers are in charge of establishing them and ensuring their compliance. And we can do it from firmness, with love and respect through tools such as games, or we can resort to authoritarianism. In this case, the tools that we will have will be punishments, threats and blackmail. At the other extreme is permissiveness (children with mothers and fathers who do not establish norms or limits).

Look at your boss

Whenever someone defends authoritarianism as an educational model, I try to convince them otherwise by putting the example of the boss. We have all ever had a boss or a boss “because I said so & rdquor;. That is, a person who imposes the rules without explaining why, a person who uses his dominant position to make his team comply with them. With this type of boss, it is even scary to propose an alternative. A boss who, the day he is not in the office, we all take advantage of to violate those rules that we do not share with him. But instead, we have also had bosses and heads “leaders & rdquor;. People you admire, not only for their professional quality, but also for their personal quality. They are like “sherpas & rdquor; in the Himalayas. The rest of the team follow them convinced that he knows the way, that he is going to take us high. We trust him, and that is why his standards are attractive to us. If you were given a choice, what kind of boss would you prefer leading the team you work for? You can be sure that before this question, your child would answer the same as you.