Particularly in these moments when the year is about to end, we take time to reflect on the course of our lives and our state of mind. Coupled with the seasonal depression that some people experience during the holidays, others find that they feel lonely despite being around people. If you want some tips to be happy with yourself, this interests you.

Feeling lonely many times has nothing to do with how many people are around us at any given moment; we can be sharing a space with a crowd and still feel alone. We can also be arm in arm with our family, our partner or with our children and, in any way, feel that the emptiness of loneliness consumes us.

But learning to be alone and enjoy it is an indication of self-esteem and cohesion of the personality. The mental health experts at Healthline suggest some guidelines for learning how to be happy with yourself.

Don’t compare yourself

If your social life doesn’t look like other people’s, try to understand that it’s not about competing with anyone for friends or acquaintances – it’s about what works for you. Having a hectic social life won’t necessarily make you happier.So value the companies that really add to your life.

Disconnect a little

If you are alone at any given time, put your cell phone away and forget about social media, at least for an hour. Instead of using that time to spy on your contacts or ex-partners, explore yourself Or do something you enjoy doing like reading, meditating, taking a walk, or writing. You can also write down in a notebook what you would like to do the next time you are alone.

Set your mind free

The next time you are alone, experiment with letting your mind wander for about five to 10 minutes and see where it takes you. It is a kind of meditation, but you don’t have to sit in one place and freeze if you don’t want to.; You can do it while doing the dishes or doing some other mechanical activity. Of course, in those minutes forget about the internet, TV, podcasts, books and music.

Make an appointment with you

Take yourself to a restaurant, to have a coffee, to sit on a park bench or to the movies, you could even treat yourself to a delicious dinner at home. It may seem strange at first, but as you practice it, it will seem less and less strange. spending time with yourself while doing an enjoyable activity.

do exercise

Physical activity activates neurotransmitters and hormones in our brain that help us feel better. At least half an hour a day will begin to change your brain chemistry and your well-being.. If you can do it close to nature, much better: a forest, a natural park, the beach, are settings that favor the connection with yourself and with our essence in the world.

Obviously these tips will not change your mood overnight; It is necessary to practice and explore the changes that you will experience over time.

