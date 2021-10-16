If something is clear, it is that nobody likes that the ads are spoiling the display of what we have on the smartphone. We agree that advertisements are necessary for many places on the network to survive, but that is no excuse for them to be truly annoying at times. Let’s see how we can avoid them whether your Android terminal is root or not.

There are advertisements in all the audiovisual media today, but it is true that in several of them we cannot control them, which causes that on many occasions we can even get angry. Who has not happened to start the commercials when that interesting movie is about to end?

That is one of the reasons why streaming content platforms such as Netflix or Apple TV are so successful, because we enjoy all their content without advertising.

But there are devices, such as our computer or Android smartphone, where we have the ability to control that these ads do not spoil what we are seeing. Hence, right now we leave you several alternatives to get the ads removed, both for those who have root and those who do not.

Ways to block advertising:

AdLock

AdLock is one of the best software that we currently have to ensure that ads do not appear on our Android.

It is capable of filtering pop-ups, banners or pop-upsYou can even choose which theme we want to block, in case there is something that we do not specifically want to see. HTTP sites can also be blocked, just in case we don’t want to re-enter a certain website. Track spyware or bugs from the Internet that may collect personal information.

The Ads that appear will be filtered by AdLock, giving the same if it is in the Google Chrome browser or if we are in the middle of a Skype video call.

But it also protects us from malicious websites, control the incoming traffic from the Internet and is able to check any type of link that someone sends us before we enter.

Refering to interface tell you that it is quite easy to use and that it will not require a long period of adaptation to know how to work with all the options that this software offers us.

AdGuard

AdGuard is capable of remove all ads on Android. This includes ads within the applications, video type, in browsers, games or any other type of situation within the Google operating system.

We can adopt a bunch of filters to our liking so that the experience is as close as possible to what we like.

But not everything that AdGuard offers stays there, since protects our personal data and those that may be sensitive, of any type of tracker or system to steal them.

Save network traffic by blocking ads, which results in higher connection speed and best of all, whatever it does is controlled by us.

To everything we unite that we can control data that the applications transfer, making a certain app unable to access the Internet if we do not want to. We can also manage apps by means of statistics that this software presents to you or allow any of the mobile programs are excluded of any AdGuard action.

AdAway

AdAway is the better software if you have root on your Android device. Obviously you will also be able to install it if you are not root, but, as you suppose, you lose quite a few extremely interesting features.

Has a list of advertised networks and uses a hosts file to block the hostnames of that ad system, redirecting them, in such a way that in the end ad requests go nowhere and we don’t see them.

It is capable of blocking all kinds of ads, both those that appear in one of the main browsers of the moment for Android and even if said advertising is launched by some application, of the type that is. This software is capable of blocking it and we will not see it.

It is an application that has three sources with more than 90,000 hosts each (regularly updated), so ad filtering is extremely effective. We can ourselves be able to add places that we do not want to enter so that the time itself does not let us enter.

We are facing a free software, which is open source and has a really high development speed, so the level of updates is very good.

Blokada

Blokada is a very effective ad blocker and it is also open source like AdAway, so its level of updates is excellent.

It is capable of blocking both ads within any browser, such as Firefox, even in any application that also wants to show us advertising.

This blocker has a complete list, compiled from other such as DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar, AdAway, Energized and several more. Thanks to this large database, you can block ads, trackers, phishing sites, malware servers, and much more very efficiently.

Blokada can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, but this version is missing many features due to the strict rules of this app store, so We recommend downloading it from the official website.

Use Android

The last way we are going to show you is using Android, without any additional application. We must be clear that this form only works with terminals that have Android 9 Pie or higher.

What we are going to do is change the private DNS provider of the ad blocking service. To do this, we must carry out the following steps:

We enter the Settings from the Android device. Then we look for one of these three options, since it depends on the customization layer that we have on our Android mobile: More connection settings, More connections or Advanced configuration. Then we must click on Private DNS and enter. In the menu that comes out we choose the last option called Configure private DNS and there we write: dns.adguard.com or us.adhole.org Then we just save.

From this moment you will not see any advertising banner or advertisement in the web browsers that we use on our Android mobile.

This is a very easy way and without having to download any program or having to configure it, although certain ads, such as those from apps, may be less effective.

The truth is now you must be the ones who try the ways that we have told you to avoid suffering the annoyance of advertising on your Android mobile, choosing the one that best suits you. And once you’ve made up your mind, it would be a good idea to tell us about it on our social networks.