Verónica Roche Updated 03-12-2021 | 11:26

The choice of many this year to get a tenth of Christmas Lottery has been through online lottery administrations and applications such as Tulotero. No queues, no waiting and no travel.

The coronavirus forced the integration of this new way of buying Christmas tickets, but this year sales have strengthened. There are many who telecommute, those who have parked their trips and the option of buying a tenth of Madrid while in the Canary Islands sounds fabulous.

If we add to this that there is a app to buy Christmas Lottery that streamlines all the procedures related to the purchase; from choosing the number or termination you want to play, to raising money between several participants to pay all the necessary tickets.

The platform TuLotero allows you to manage ticket reservations so that the administration can validate them and thus users can easily collect prizes through the software, without having to go to an administration window.

With these characteristics, the complications associated with the joint purchase of tickets for the Christmas Draw become a thing of the past. Thus, the advantages of using new technologies in the sharing of tenths. With these applications all members are aware of the procedures that are being carried out.

The payment of the Christmas lottery tickets can be carried out through the mobile phone, in the same way that they can be collected. The interesting thing also comes because under this new way of buying tickets you will avoid theft or loss. When you buy it like this, all you have to do is download it to your phone and the app will save your tenth safely.

Lastly, as if this were not enough, there is the fact that with this app you will find out live if your tenth is the winner since the platform recreates the Christmas Giveaway live and direct and selects those that have been awarded.

Thus, if you have been awarded in the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway You will receive the prize directly to your account, without having to go to any administration and avoiding queues, theft or losses.

Undoubtedly, the technological revolution comes to the traditional Christmas raffle because new ways of buying tickets are implemented every year.

Buy tickets with Bizum

The instant payments app, Bizum, allows you to use this platform to buy and collect Christmas Lottery tickets of up to 2,000 euros.