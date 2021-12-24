. Santa Claus receives a call on his mobile phone as he waits for visitors at Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle

Santa Claus, Santa Claus or Saint Nicolas, this old man with a pot-bellied, long white beard, and quite jovial, is one of the most representative figures of Christmas, and is responsible for millions of children in the world having the illusion of receiving between Christmas Eve and Christmas that gift that they have wanted so much, and for which they have gotten to behave very well.

But do you know what to call Santa Claus this Christmas?

Next, we are going to explain to you how your children can speak directly with Santa, ask for his gift, and enjoy a unique and special moment that they will remember for a lifetime.

Santa’s call from Coca Cola

The Coca Cola Christmas character is ready to call the children of the world and make this Christmas that much more special. Very soon you will be able to talk to Santa as a family. JoJoJo!

Enter called depapanoel so you can receive the winning call from Santa this Christmas.

Santa Claus calls from the North Pole

In this unique initiative, you will be able to receive that magical call from Santa Claus from the North Pole. You just have to enter the following link, and schedule your call. In addition to knowing some news and news about the Christmas elves.

Santa television on YouTube: Funny Christmas video where you can see the message of Santa Claus Santa Claus for the children of the world and the Christmas reindeer ride at his home in Lapland, Finland.

Message from Santa Claus Santa Claus to children – Merry Christmas – Lapland Finland North Pole

Apps to call Santa Claus and the Magi

With these mobile applications you can make Santa Claus greet your boy or girl for Christmas.

• Sant App: With this application we can recreate the night visit of both Santa Claus and the Three Kings with lights and sounds as if they were in your living room. Set the mood and listen behind the door to Santa leaving the presents. They say technology is robbing children of innocence. This time he will help to give it back.

• Xmas Time App: developed only for iOS will allow you to talk on the phone with Santa Claus. You can say whatever you think is appropriate so that the children see that they have an open and direct line to speak with Santa Claus. In the following video, you will see how the application works when Santa Claus wants to have a conversation directly with us.

XmasTime – Video calls with Santa Claus.

• Portable North Pole: is an application that offers different options for video calls and personalized calls with scenarios and dialogues. In them, Santa Claus says the child’s name, shows his photo, mentions his occupation and much more. It also has a reaction recorder to capture photos of your children talking to Santa Claus.

It also includes Christmas games, and the possibility of getting to know the town of Santa Claus and that the child is part of his great book. The app is free, but it has premium video messaging options. It is available for iOS and for Android.

Have a video call with Santa Claus for free

Making a video call is incredible, and even more so if we talk about being able to video converse with Santa Claus, this could be one of the best gifts for children, since it is always a wish, which could be fulfilled if you download the application called ” Video called Spanish Santa Claus ”, a very good application that is also free.

Using the application is quite easy, it is an App that has everything you need to make it a quick, simple video call, and that meets the expectations of a child, who wants to talk with Santa and also be able to see him, which is what the application promises and delivers.

The fact that it is an “easy” application also allows it to be used as many times as we want, it should be noted that the calls are not personalized, so each time the application is used the same recording will be used. In any case, we are thinking that it is an application for children, so we should not have problems with recurring use, even each call will generate a great surprise in the minor.

To use the application, all you need is to have a minimum space in the device’s storage, as well as an Internet connection, which is essential for the use of the platform that will allow communication between children and Santa Claus.

• Talking Santa Claus: Talking Santa Claus is a fun personalized phone call app. Select the time you would like Santa to call you, choose from ten different prerecorded phone calls and have your phone handy for an unforgettable experience.

Customize your message so that the call is dynamic, varied and realistic. Available free for iOS, with the possibility of in-app purchases.

Finally, so that the Christmas dream comes true for your children, below you will find a list of countries with the telephone number to call Santa Claus.

The Santa Phone Line is available in multiple languages ​​and countries, so it’s easy to call Santa and leave a message.

* Standard call and message charges may apply

• Australia: +61 (0) 2 6194 9939 in English

• Denmark: +45 78 77 20 43 in Danish

• Finland: +358 (0) 4 577501040 in Finnish

• France: +33 (0) 7 55 50 01 93 in French

• Germany: +49 (0) 22 198 203 402 in German

• Indonesia: +62 213 970-5910 in English

• Indonesia: +62 213 970-6139 in Dutch

• Indonesia: +62 213 970-6196 in French

• Ireland: +353 (0) 14 372 290 in English

• Kenya: +254 207904342 in English

• Netherlands: +31 97 05 500 1900 in Dutch

• Norway: +47 21 93 06 29 in Norwegian

• Sweden: +46 (0) 7 019 400 10 in Swedish

• Swiss: +41 (0) 44 513 30 15 in German

• Ukraine: +380 (0) 89 323 9911 in Ukrainian

• United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 606 0547 in English

• United States: +1 (605) 313-4000 in English

• United States: +1 (605) 313-4001 in Spanish

Call Video Santa Claus

