The free services offered by mobiles don’t cost money because you, your data, are the business. And therefore, these services spy on your privacy as much as they can.

Mobile calls are not free, so we have a bit of control over them. Fortunately, there is a possibility of hide our phone number when we call.

There are many reasons why call with hidden number. You do not want to reveal your number to a company so that they do not send you advertising, because you want to speak more freely, for political, professional or personal reasons, where we are not going to enter. But it is a right that all people have.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

Still, there are limitations and exceptions to be aware of, so as not to be in for an unpleasant surprise.

We’ll see how to call with hidden number: all possible options for iPhone and Android.

Call with private number

Exceptions and dangers

With the methods that we are going to explain, we can hide calls. But not always, and not for everyone.

For instance, if you call the police or an emergency number the hidden number is deactivated, and your interlocutor will be able to see it.

There are also people and companies that have the option of not receive calls from hidden numbers. If you call them they will not receive the call, and they will not even have a notification that someone has called them. Ultimately, they will not find out.

Finally, you should never lose sight of the fact that although you hide your number, the operator has an ID associated with that call to be able to charge you for it. If you commit a crime with that anonymous call, a judge can ask the operator to reveal the number and the owner.

Hide the call using a prefix on Android

Let’s start with the simplest method of all: the prefix.

To call with a hidden number on Android you just have to add the prefix # 31 # to the number you want to call. So you will have to make the call manually, not from the phonebook.

If, for example, you want to call 619263542, you must dial # 31 # 619263542:

Note that this system only works one call. Every time you want to use it, you will have to enter the prefix.

There is a trick to hide all calls forever. If you press * 31 # and the call key, you activate permanent hiding.

The opposite step is to press # 31 # and the call key, to deactivate the hiding permanently. Your number will appear again when you call.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

These steps may change slightly, depending on the operator. Instead of # 31 # you may have to type 31 #, for example, or even another number.

It’s best to try calling someone you know and asking if they see the phone number. As a last resort, ask your operator, they have to explain how to call with a hidden number.

Hide the call using a prefix on iOS

If you use an iPhone to call, the process is exactly the same as on Android, since It is a rule set by the operator, not the mobile manufacturer.

Therefore, to call with a hidden number on an iPhone, you have to add the prefix # 31 # to the number you want to call.

If you want to speak to 611111111, you must type # 31 # 61111111:

This method only works for a single call. You will have to repeat it each time.

To avoid this, there is a trick that allows hide all calls forever, without having to do this step every time. If you press * 31 # and the call key, you activate permanent hiding. That is, you will always call with a hidden number.

The opposite step is to press # 31 # and the call key, to deactivate the hiding permanently. Your number will appear again when you call.

Hide the call on a landline phone

To close the circle, let’s see how to hide the call on a landline. You may not use it anymore, but there are still a lot of people who have it.

The process is the same as on iOS and Android, but change the prefix. With a landline you have to use the prefix 067.

Therefore, to call with a private number at 983842362 you must dial: 067983842362.

Call with hidden number on Android without prefix

If you do not want to be aware of configuring the prefixes when you call, there is a second method, which requires change mobile settings.

The advantage of this system is that hide all calls, and you only have to do it once. You can also disable it whenever you want.

Although we use telephone numbers, internally the SIM card and the operators use the Caller ID, a string of data that identifies your phone number worldwide.

What we are going to do is hide this caller ID, which is the same as hiding the phone number.

The cheapest 5G smartphone from realme with a 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen, octa core processor and up to 128 GB of storage.

Open the Phone app on your mobile and touch the three ellipsis in the upper right corner to access Settings.

Depending on the version of Android you have, the command names may change. In Settings look for an option called Call Settings, or Call Accounts.

Tap on the SIM card of the number you want to hide, then on Additional Settings, until you see the Caller ID option, Show my Caller ID, or similar.

Here you will find the option to hide ID:

It may happen, as shown in the previous screenshot, that the option is blocked by the operator herself.

Here we can do two things: either telephone the operator to have it unlocked, since you have the right to hide the call, or unblock it yourself from your account with the operator.

Access your customer space with the account that you have created or have been provided by your operator, and look in the options or the account settings, the section for the call IP. Here you will see an option to hide your identity:

Activate it, and all calls will be hidden, until you come back here and deactivate it.

Luckily it is a simple process that you can do yourself.

Call with hidden number in iOS without prefix

The process for hide phone number in iOS it is the same as on Android.

Access the iOS settings menu, search the Phone app, enter Settings within this app, and tap on Show Caller ID. Uncheck this option to hide it:

When you want to log in again, come back here and check the Show caller ID option.

As with Android, your operator may have blocked this option. If so, talk to them to unlock it, or do it yourself from your customer account, as we have explained in the Android section.

We have seen how to call with hidden number: all possible options for iPhone and Android.