For all those who do not have a digital signature, the Tax Agency puts at their disposal an application with which they will be able to carry out a good number of procedures from their mobile terminal. Let’s see how it works.

The comfort of doing business with the Public Administration from home and with the mobile is really high, in addition to avoiding travel and waiting in line for many minutes to be attended to.

Obviously, the best thing would be for everyone to have an electronic signature, but not everyone has it, so another way had to be developed and that is where the system that the Tax Agency has invented comes in so that we can carry out many procedures.

This is the Cl @ ve PIN application, which we can download for our smartphone and about which today we are going to tell you how it works.

Cl @ ve PIN application for Android and iOS

The Tax Agency makes this app available to us in a way free to download on mobile phones with Android and iOS systems.

This app allows us manage data such as regenerating the activation code for Permanent Cl @ ve, modifying the telephone number and email indicated in the registry, obtaining a higher level of security, renouncing Cl @ ve or revoking the Cl @ ve Signature certificate.

To use the application we must be registered in the Cl @ ve system, although if the application detects that we are not, it gives us the option to do so.

How is it used?

The way to use it is really simple. On the main screen of the app, it tells us if we have a valid PIN. If we have it, in the process of the Public administration we select to access Cl @ ve PIN and we put said PIN.

In the event that we do not have a valid PIN, we do the following:

Let’s go to the procedure that we want to do, either by web or by app. We choose Cl @ ve to enter. We mark our ID and expiration date. Click on Get PIN. Will arrive PIN by SMS and we introduce it in the process for log in.

It’s that simple to carry out any procedure in the Public Administration through Cl @ ve.

These serve us for all the websites that make up the public in Spain, in addition to the MiDGT app.

Download and install

The way to have it on our mobile is extremely simple, since we only have to go to the Google Play Store or Apple Store and search Cl @ ve PIN of the Tax Agency.

There are several things that we must be clear about when working with Cl @ ve PIN:

We must be previously registered in Cl @ ve PIN, although the app itself will recognize it and give the option to register at that time. Activation is done by sending a PIN by SMS. When we are activated we can view previously obtained PIN codes from the browser or from a mobile application integrated with Cl @ ve PIN. These codes are totally personal and non-transferable, having only a validity of 10 minutes, being able to be used once until you proceed to disconnect from the Electronic Office or close the browser. We can only have activate the app on a device.

Now we can open the application to Activate it and thus be able to enter the management system of the Tax Agency.

The steps are really easy to carry out and it doesn’t have too much problem:

We start the application and the first thing we will see are the privacy policies and conditions of service. After pressing Next several times we come to a window where we must put DNI and the date of this (expiration date). We can also put in NIE, but instead of the date we will have to put the support number. By pressing continue we will send an SMS to the phone that we had registered, which we must write where it says Activation code and then click on Activate Device. Once it is finished we will have access.

Inside the APP

If we go to the bottom of the app we will see a series of categories with everything we can do and everything we have available to us.

It is extremely interesting to know what possibilities we are going to have at our disposal.

Management

We can handle certain procedures related to the application itself.

These would be the following:

Regenerate Permanent Cl @ ve Activation Code. Modify the telephone number associated with Cl @ ve. Modify the email associated with Cl @ ve. Obtain a higher level of security in Cl @ ve. With certificate or DNIe (web) Revoke the certificate of Cl @ ve Signature. Give up Cl @ ve. With certificate or DNIe (web).

Information

We will also have our own information on Cl @ ve, Cl @ ve PIN and the app itself.

Is it availabe:

How to register in Cl @ ve. How to get a PIN. FAQ Help App Cl @ ve PIN. Cl @ ve PIN technical help. Regulations, guides and manuals.

Settings

From here we will control notifications or languages, in addition to having the power to delete the user.

These are all the options:

Deactivate or activate the device. Application language (Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Valencià, English) Push notifications. Receive notifications with the PIN (recommended). Conditions and policies (Privacy policy and conditions of service, Collection and use of data). Accessibility. About.

As you have seen, it is extremely easy to use the Cl @ ve app of the Tax Agency.

We will be able to enter all public websites where we can carry out procedures that previously could only be done in person.