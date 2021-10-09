Talking about the default browser is talking about the one opens links to web pages by default and to all the contents of the network. To give a clear example and that you see it better, we can cite the links that you can receive in emails. The most common is to have a default browser when performing an installation or opening it. This can be done by checking the related box or by a warning window that asks if you want to do it.

In Windows 10, the default browser is Microsoft Edge, which has a really good performance, lacking, of course, some features that for some users may be essential. You can change the web browser, no problem, but the drawback is that setting it as the default makes it complicated. We are going to see the steps in question that you must perform:

You access the Windows 10 configuration. We enter the System and then Default Applications. Once in Default Applications, look for the “Web Browser” section. Click on the default web browser, where we will see a list with all the browsers that we have installed, selecting one, which is the one that will remain as the browser. predetermined. You can download Google Chrome, Mozilla, Opera, etc. In case you don’t have any, you will have Microsoft Edge by default.

How do I change the default browser in Windows 10?

In older versions of Windows, the change of browser was done with fewer steps, as it happened in Chrome, where we entered the configuration we only needed to select “Set Google Chrome as the default browser”.

Currently what happens is that it will take us to the configuration of Windows 10 for manual gearbox. This is the same process that will apply to other applications.

It is clear that the comparison between the old Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge is notoriously favorable to the second, but it still needs to improve a lot, so many users may miss certain extensions, so many times they choose to Install Chrome or Firefox.

In many tests, even the results at the level of fluency are better than those of Microsoft Edge, but also the North American company itself must continue to update its browser as the competition to be up to date.

How do you switch on a Mac?

Very simple, open System Preferences, and then click on General. Then, click on the drop-down next to Default web browser. Safari is the one that is selected in this option, but if you have other browsers installed on your computer, you can choose the one you want. Simply click on the box and choose your favorite browser.

This way you can choose the browser you want as the default. Both in Windows and MacOS it is very easy to do.

Talking about the default browser is talking about the one opens links to web pages by default and to all the contents of the network. To give a clear example and that you see it better, we can cite the links that you can receive in emails. The most common is to have a default browser when performing an installation or opening it. This can be done by checking the related box or by a warning window that asks if you want to do it.

In Windows 10, the default browser is Microsoft Edge, which has a really good performance, lacking, of course, some features that for some users may be essential. You can change the web browser, no problem, but the drawback is that setting it as the default makes it complicated. We are going to see the steps in question that you must perform:

You access the Windows 10 configuration. We enter the System and then Default Applications. Once in Default Applications, look for the “Web Browser” section. Click on the default web browser, where we will see a list with all the browsers that we have installed, selecting one, which is the one that will remain as the browser. predetermined. You can download Google Chrome, Mozilla, Opera, etc. In case you don’t have any, you will have Microsoft Edge by default.

How do I change the default browser in Windows 10?

In older versions of Windows, the change of browser was done with fewer steps, as it happened in Chrome, where we entered the configuration we only needed to select “Set Google Chrome as the default browser”.

Currently what happens is that it will take us to the configuration of Windows 10 for manual gearbox. This is the same process that will apply to other applications.

It is clear that the comparison between the old Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge is notoriously favorable to the second, but it still needs to improve a lot, so many users may miss certain extensions, so many times they choose to Install Chrome or Firefox.

In many tests, even the results at the level of fluency are better than those of Microsoft Edge, but also the North American company itself must continue to update its browser as the competition to be up to date.

How do you switch on a Mac?

Very simple, open System Preferences, and then click on General. Then, click on the drop-down next to Default web browser. Safari is the one that is selected in this option, but if you have other browsers installed on your computer, you can choose the one you want. Simply click on the box and choose your favorite browser.

This way you can choose the browser you want as the default. Both in Windows and MacOS it is very easy to do.