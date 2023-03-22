How to charge your cell phone when there is no electricity at home

We have all seen ourselves in this unfortunate situation at some time where we are at home and then out of nowhere the power goes out, the electricity supply in the place is cut off and with it the possibility of charging our cell phone or smartphone that apparently vanishes. the battery is about to die.

The obvious guess is that power is needed to come back in order to rescue our device and recharge its battery. But the reality is that there are some ways (not all of them very conventional) to recharge the device.

Here we present a series of tips that can help you get a little extra battery to keep your smartphone with more energy when the power returns.

Unfortunately, given the obviousness of the circumstance, the alternatives are not many and there are some possible solutions that will not be feasible for all models.

In other cases it will be necessary to be farsighted and have some accessories or take some preventive measures to take action when the power goes out.

But maybe some of the ideas suggested here had not crossed your mind.

Acquire an exclusive Power Bank for blackouts

It may sound logical and even obvious, but in reality one does not appreciate the importance of having a power bank for emergencies until the moment when it is most needed.

There are currently models of very affordable cost and high range of storage power. The recipe is simple: you buy it, charge it to 100% and keep it until the power goes out.

Look for a smartphone with reversible charging

There are models that allow you to receive and send your charge to other devices, either through a USB-C to USB-C cable or wirelessly. There are circumstances where this measure can sacrifice the energy of an expendable smartphone to pass it on to the most necessary.

All Samsung charger models are compatible with other brands of smartphones that have wireless charging.

Don’t forget your laptop

Your laptop has USB ports that can connect to your Android phone. If the laptop battery is at 100% it is always feasible to connect the device to give it some power.

use your car

The biggest savior when the power goes out and you can’t travel much is your car charger. Many models with a touch screen ready for Android Auto usually have the necessary input or port to charge the device.

The charging speed is very slow and obviously requires starting the car to start working, but in extreme cases it is a blunt solution.