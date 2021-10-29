Updated Friday, 29 October 2021 – 13:52

Rice absorbs arsenic through water and soil, a toxic compound that leads to health problems. In addition, we give you keys to choose the most suitable according to the recipe

Salmorreta and carabinero rice Salino Restaurant Gastronoma Rice recipes Restaurants The best rice dishes in Madrid (and many with home delivery)

How to choose a good rice It is useful to treat your palate with an excellent recipe, but also to choose a healthy product from all the available options. The risk of selecting a variety that does not go well with the dish you want to prepare is that the menu ends in shipwreck. It is serious, but acceptable. Instead, the problem that the rice comes from places without the same sanitary controls as Spain is thicker: it contains some levels of arsenic dangerous to health.

RICE WITH LESS ARSNIC

In 2016, the European Commission lowered the permitted levels of arsenic in food to better adapt them to the scientific evidence related to the consumption of this toxic compound through food. The one who poses risks is the inorganic arsenic, present in rice, which can pass through the intestine and into the bloodstream. Its prolonged use has been linked to the appearance of different types of tumors.

What do you have to take into account to prevent the rice contains too much arsenic? Take note:

Rice contains more arsenic than other cereals because it is grown flooded in water. In addition to arsenic that can be found naturally in the land, if the water is contaminated, the poison passes into the rice. The water in Spain is totally safe, not in places like Bangladesh, where the levels exceed the limit for arsenic that is considered safe. 200 micrograms of arsenic per kilo of adult white rice, but only half (100 micrograms) for children. Arsenic accumulates mainly in the germ and in the bran of rice, so wholegrain rices are the most toxic. For this reason, it is recommended to use white rice as polished as possible for baby food, even if it loses some properties, such as fiber.Soak the rice on the eve, just as it is customary to do with legumes. Use the ratio of 5 parts water to one part rice. You will reduce the amount of arsenic by 80%. If you do not leave it to soak or you have forgotten it, cook it also in that proportion and you will achieve that it has less arsenic. The parboiled. According to a study last year by the doctor Manoj Menon, from the University of Sheffield (UK) There is another method that better preserves the nutrients in rice, while removing 54% of the arsenic in brown rice and 73% in white rice. This is the technique: Boil four parts of water. Add one part of rice and let it continue boiling for 5 minutes. Pour the water. Add two parts of clean water and cover until the water is used up.

read the labeling of the rice?

It is not easy to know the origin of the rice because on the labels does not always put the exact place of cultivation. It is perfectly legal. Many labels only list an address as the registered office of the company; others limit themselves to specifying that the rice comes from the European Union; others can even refer several countries at the same time … Yes it is mandatory to clarify the origin when the rice is endorsed by a Denomination of Origin.

Two years ago, the Government regulated the obligation to include the origin of milk and its derivatives on the labels, but excluded from that law, to the dismay of the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-Asaja), the citrus, rice and horchata, among other products.

TYPES OF RICE

Depending on the recipe you want to cook, you should know the types of rice to choose the most suitable one. These are:

By shape:

The one of long grain, which exceeds 6 mm and cooks quickly, so it remains whole and loose and can be used in salads. An example is basmati rice, widely used in Asian gastronomy. round grain, small, suitable for sushi, risotto and rice pudding. The one of medium grain, between 5 and 6 mm, which is the best for paellas and baked rice.

By texture and aroma:

Aromatic: Here we find jasmine and Thai rice, widely used in Indian cuisine. glutinous rice, which has a lot of starch, thanks to which it remains a bit sticky. It is used in sweet dishes and in Thai cuisine dishes.

According to its processing:

The vaporized, which has no bran. It does not stick or pass, but it does not absorb the broths well, so it will be less tasty if the recipe calls for them in exchange for ensuring a good point. It will come in handy if you want it to stay too loose. integral, which has a dark color and is surrounded by a shell or bran.

the best rice for paella

If you want to make a good paella, the suitable one is the medium grain one, but here we also find different varieties. To clarify and choose the best, the wisest thing is to resort to the Denominations of Origin of Valencia, cradle of the best paellas in the world. We can choose between these three: Senia, Bomba and Albufera.

Senia: its surface is creamy and conveys flavors very well. It passes easily, so you have to be very aware of its cooking.Bomb: it is the best known and supports cooking very well and is very versatile.Albufera: it is an intermediate variety between the two previous ones.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more