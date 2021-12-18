Sooner or later almost everyone, especially children, end up eating industrial cookies. How to choose those that are healthier?

Lately the Palm oil it is on everyone’s lips. Or in fewer mouths than before, because many people are stopping taking it due to your saturated fats, and your ecological impact.

We see more and more supermarket products that indicate that you are made with oleic high sunflower oil. What does it mean?

Is it the only thing we have to take into account when it comes to buy supermarket cookies, or are there other ingredients even more impressive for our health?

The Cuídate Plus website, via Business Insider, offers us some recommendations.

The Palm oil has been used for years in all kinds of supermarket products, because it is cheap and easy to transport, since it remains in a solid state at room temperature.

However it has a high amount of saturated fat, and when heated to high temperatures they form chemical compounds that are carcinogenic, that is, they can cause cancer if consumed in high amounts.

In many recipes it is being replaced by oleic high sunflower oil, which is an oil that is genetically modified to produce more oleic acid, like that found in olive oil.

It has fewer properties than the latter, but at least it is better than palm oil, because it has less saturated fat.

It’s enough?

Buy cookies using high oleic sunflower oil instead of palm oil, it is a first step. But he’s not the only one.

It can be just as damaging as the cookies have a lot of sugar.

Ingredients are ordered by quantity on the labels. If some cookies have sugar as the first ingredient, discard them immediately, or take them only very occasionally.

Another piece of information to check is the type of flour it contains. Avoid refined flours and opt for whole wheat flour.

And finally, don’t make it a daily routineto. Eat industrial cookies once in a while, not every day.

Taking into account these four aspects, we can eat supermarket cookies without guilt.