Today we are going to discuss an issue that may be the reason why your WiFi connection does not go as smoothly as it should and is that, depending on network congestion in your neighborhood, this is how your own connection can respond. Therefore, it is best to switch to a less saturated channel.

It may be the case that the speed of our Internet is not as good as it should be, because a neighbor has a connection that interferes with ours, which would cause these performance problems and even some signal breakage.

The problems that can be experienced for this cause can be varied, such as the videos we want to see are choppy or are too pixelated, that we cannot load the webs quickly or that if we run an online game we experience excessive lag.

To solve it, you have to know if this invasion of the neighborhood really exists, identify the channel and look for one that is not saturated and in which we get everything to work as it should.

Who is interfering with my WiFi?

As you now know, WiFi can work on two frequencies such as 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Within each of them there are channels, 14 in the first and 25 for the second.

The problem we may be experiencing is that in the channel where we are broadcasting a few more signals are crossed. As on a highway, the more traffic, the more traffic jams and the less fluidity.

To get to know if this is the case, we will have to use a very effective third-party software in this type of situation, as well as very easy to understand due to its very well achieved interface.

We are talking about WiFi Analyzer, a program that is compatible with both Windows and Android and is free to download and install.

Once you have installed it, when you open it, you will see the saturation status of all WiFi channels that are swarming around your house.

Now we must look at the channel in which the network in which we are connected is located. It indicates it to us just below the name of the network, a little to the right by putting CHANNEL: and the number.

If we observe that many different connections are on that channel, the best thing is that we change the same of our connection, because the others are influencing that not everything goes as it should.

Something why we have chosen WiFi Analyzer to observe the channels used by the different networks, is because at the top of the window, we can see a sign that says Best AP Channel and on the right of the whole a number.

This means that for this software the best channel to connect our WiFi is the one that appears there. If you look at the photo in this case it is number 8.

Knowing this, it is best to pass our router so that it broadcasts on the channel that it advises us and that is less used.

The problems with the connection of your home are over, we tell you what types of WiFi repeaters exist and which is the best one you can buy at this time.

How to change the WiFi channel

As we have already analyzed which is the best channel to establish our WiFi, now we must go to the internal parameters of the router and change it.

We are going to give you an example of how you can change the router channel, but we must remember that not all the interfaces of these devices are the same, so if you do not have the same model as us, it can still be useful. as a guide, since more or less they are all very similar.

The first thing we have to do is open our browser and type in the search bar 192.168.1.1 Next, they ask us for the username and password. In this case most of the time it is admin / admin, 1234/1234 or user / user. If none works, look for it on the net or call your operator so they can tell you which one it is. Now in the ZTE F680 router, which is the one we have, we must go to Network. Once inside and whenever we use the 2.4G network of our router, we must observe that we are inside. If we use the 5G frequency, we will click on it. At that moment we must observe that among all the data on the right there is one where it says Channel and it has a drop down. Well, click on it and the available channels will appear. Now select the channel you wanted or if you don’t see one that is less saturated than you are right now. Then simply click on Submit and it would be ready.

In this way we will already have the WiFi signal on a channel that is less saturated, so it should influence all its operation and for the better, that is, we must have much more fluidity, speed and much less ping and latency problems.

As you have seen It is much simpler than it might seem at first get to know if our neighbors bother us with their networks. Now worry less, since the solution is clear.