If your headphones are dirty and you are not sure how to clean them without damaging them, try these homemade tricks to remove dirt easily and with little effort.

Headphones have become the inseparable companions of our smart watch, mobile, tablet and computer.

We use them constantly: doing sports in the gym, listening to music while we walk, participating in a video call with co-workers, watching a movie in bed, and much more.

In-ear headphones are the most popular. They are very small and light, they are very comfortable to wear on the ear and can be carried comfortably. The problem is that, when placed in the ear canal, They are in direct contact with ear secretions and are also a magnet for other types of dirt.

For this reason, it is very important to clean them regularlyas otherwise they are very dirty and sticky, and it is not hygienic to use them. In case you use them daily, clean them at least once a week to ensure their good condition.

But how do you clean your headphones without damaging them? Write down these homemade tricks to remove dirt with ease.

The first thing you have to keep in mind is that you cannot immerse the headphones in water (Unless it is a certified model that allows submerging). They may be splash and rain resistant, but if you put them underwater they will break.

You can do a quick cleaning, you can pass them a disinfectant wipe based on isopropyl alcohol (in Amazon you have alternatives for 6 euros) or a microfiber cloth moistened with alcohol.

As we said, it is convenient to clean them thoroughly at least once a week if you use them very frequently. This way you can remove earwax and other particles that may have stuck to it.

To do this, remove the silicone pads (if you have them) and immerse them in a container of warm water with a few drops of dish soap. Let them soak for half an hour, use a cotton swab to remove any dirt that may have stuck, rinse and dry with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth.

Next, use a soft, clean, and dry toothbrush to gently scrub the microphone and speaker grilles on each earbud. It is advisable to hold the headset down and rub it on the brush, as this way the dirt will fall outside and will not be trapped inside.

Once this is done, moisten a cotton swab with rubbing alcohol and gently rub the grates to disinfect them. Do not get it too wet, as if moisture gets inside the headphones, they will be damaged.

Finally, clean and disinfect the exterior with a disinfectant wipe or a microfiber cloth moistened with alcohol.