The cleaning products that we have at home usually work to clean almost any surface, so today we explain how you can keep the steering wheel of your car clean and hygienic.

When the coronavirus emerged, it was the first time that many were concerned about environmental hygiene. Slippers, doorknob, gloves … and what about the steering wheel of the car.

After touching all kinds of objects, people and animals with their hands, the drivers head to their car to return home. And at that moment they take the wheel. Day after day. This translates into dirt to scare any virologist.

For this reason, experts recommend that we clean the steering wheel of our car at least once a week, thus eliminating not only the obvious dirt (marks of food, smoke or sweat) but the dangerous part that lives in them: the pathogens.

To achieve this we can throw away items that we have at home, which are not expensive and which do a good job sanitizing objects. Let’s go with the recommendations:

A bucket of water and a little soap: Regardless of what type of steering wheel you have, if we mix a little soap with water in a bucket we can clean any surface without problems. To do this, take a clean cloth, do not wet it too much, just moisten it, and you can now rub hard on the steering wheel.

Sanitol: This product has been used at home forever and more since the coronavirus appeared. It loads € 99.99 of bacteria and viruses and is non-abrasive. So if we put a little on a cloth we can review our steering wheel without fear.

Baby wipes: It is less disinfectant, but it works great at removing stains and removing dirt. With two or three wipes the steering wheel is like new and smelling great.

Handcream: This tip is for leather steering wheels, and should be done after cleaning the steering wheel with water and a little soap. Once this is done, we wait for it to stay and apply a light layer of hand cream to hydrate the leather, it remains like new.

It is very important that you remember that the products should not be thrown on the steering wheel directly, but must first be poured onto the cloth so that this soak and already use it to clean. Otherwise we can accidentally damage the steering wheel.

Even for those who are afraid of damaging the delicate surface of your steering wheel, you can always use a little water and a microfiber cloth, moisten it a little, and have a good time everywhere. In this way, the most obvious dirt will go away, although it will not be perfect at all.