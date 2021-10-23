As is evident in iOS we can also configure parental control, something that can be of great help to protect your children from certain dangers of the network and even to protect them from themselves, since we can not only restrict content, but also limit purchases and everything related to privacy.

Sometimes there is no other way out than to put the parental control system into operation in our children’s terminals, because the network can be a wonderful area, but also an unsafe place.

We must protect them especially if they are not yet old enough to distinguish certain types of problems due to their way of seeing things.

But we must also protect ourselves by limiting things that are so basic at first, but so dangerous, such as online shopping.

If you have an Apple device, be it an iPhone or one of the new iPad, let’s find out how we can control what our children can and cannot do on those devices.

Parental control on iOS:

Activate and create a group with Family Sharing

In family It is a part of iOS devices where we can incorporate up to six relatives so they can share music, TV shows, apps, books, an iCloud storage plan, subscriptions, and more without having to use the same Apple ID.

But this part will also help us to control those most vulnerable relatives by creating a ID for kids, where the permissions of what they can and cannot do we are going to give it to them.

To create a group of In Family we only have to carry out the following steps, regardless of whether we have an iPhone or an iPad.

We are going to Settings and then we click on our name. Now we do the same where it says In family and then, Set up your family. Then you just have to follow the instructions on the screen to set up the group and invite family members.

If after creating it we want to add someone that we had forgotten, it will be extremely simple and we will not have any problem.

You just have to do this on your iPhone or iPad:

You’ll Settings. You press your name and then In family. Now you must click on Add a member. Enter the name of a family member or their email address and follow the instructions on the screen. You can choose if you want to send an invitation through Message or invite it in person.

Set Usage Time

Once we have created In family it’s time to configure Use time, the way that we will have to limit the time that our children will spend with the iPhone or iPad.

It is configured in a very simple way and it will be a good way to get a first control over what our child does.

We open the Settings and we go immediately to Screen Time. I touched Activate airtime. After reading what this function does it is time to give in Continue. If you are setting up parental controls on your child’s iPhone, select This is my son’s iPhone, if you should not click on This is my iphone, having to select which one belongs to the smallest of the family of those that appear on the In Family list. Now click on Inactivity time to then put the hours at which we want our son’s device to be disconnected, although he can continue to receive calls and messages. Now we must select Application limit and configure how much time our child has to use the different types of apps that configure the terminal. When we have decided, click on Set app limit. We return to the previous menu and select Content and privacy restrictions and we activate such option. Then he will ask you for a access code a Time of use, which only you should know.

Control purchases

We can also control purchases to be made with our son’s Apple device. This is interesting, since at any given moment it can be totally counterproductive to let him go free in this regard.

For that we carry out these steps:

We re-enter Settings and then in Use time. We are going to Content and privacy restrictions. Now it will ask us for the password that we have previously configured. Click on ITunes and App Store purchases. Then we choose Do not allow where we see the options that come out.

Websites you can visit

We can configure which websites we are going to allow our child to see and which ones will be totally prohibited.

It is easier than you think and you will only have to do the following:

We open Settings and then we go back to Use time. We came in Content and privacy restrictions. At that moment is when we must press and activate the button Content and privacy restrictions. Then we click on Content restrictions. Now we must click on Web content. At this point we must choose whether we are more or less restrictive. That is, we can click on Limit adult websites. We also have the option of putting the ones we want that can enter Only websites allowed.

Avoid certain content

If we go back a bit and stay in Content restrictions, we can prevent the child from seeing certain types of content.

From this screen we can restrict the following:

The ability to play music, music videos, podcasts, and news with explicit content. Search and watch music videos. Share what you hear with friends, plus friends will not be able to share with him either. Movies, TV shows, book content, and apps with specific adult ratings.

Disable apps

In case we want that certain applications cannot be used because we consider that they are dangerous, we will always be able to limit them so that our child does not have any problem with them.

To achieve this, the following must be done;

We came in Settings and then in Use time. We select Content and privacy restrictions. After entering the password we will Allowed applications. Now there is only deactivate those applications that we do not want our child to use.

As you have seen, iOS allows us to have a very complete parental control, where we can perform a multitude of functions and control everything our son does with his iPhone or iPad.

It can be extremely restrictive, but the good thing about it is that we will be the ones who are going to decide it, in addition to having many parameters where to get it. Apple has undoubtedly done a good job in this regard and so many control capabilities are appreciated.