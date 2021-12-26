12/26/2021 at 23:38 CET

The ‘smartphones‘ or smartphones receive that name because, in principle, they are manufactured with the aim of becoming a daily support for their users and not just a device on which videos and songs can be played.

Currently, the terminals they can also save our lives since, when we find ourselves in a fire, a car accident, an earthquake or a flood, they allow us to quickly contact the emergency services in a simple way.

In dire circumstances like these, users are not always able to react in time and immediately call 112 by their own means. For this reason, operating systems such as Android and iOS offer support for this type of situation.

Emergencies on Android devices

The latest Android update, for example, it includes in its Settings section a option called Security. In this, in addition to presenting options such as the SIM card lock or the Smart Lock, it has the Emergency SOS function.

Once we have clicked on this option in the most updated version of this operating system, the phone will display two options. On the one hand, emergency information and, on the other, the emergency call service.

In the first section, users can indicate basic data “to provide the first responders” in case of emergency, that is, a kind of health card that includes information of all kinds: full name, height in centimeters, weight in kilos, sex, blood group, date of birth, diseases, medication or allergies.

On the other hand, in the emergency call section, we can activate quick access to emergency calls. In this way, if the power button is pressed five times in a row, we can access an emergency number, either 112 (if we are in Europe) or 911 (in the United States). In addition, other emergency contacts can be added from the directory.

In relation to the basic functions, Android allows you to automatically call the emergency services number three seconds after activating an SOS and automatically send distress messages with current location information to the called emergency contact.

Emergencies on iOS

For its part, this function in the iPhone and devices with iOS 15 operating system runs differently to that of Android devices, since if an emergency call is made, it first contacts the local emergency teams and, once the call is finished, sends a message to the contacts chosen by the user.

They can also be added other emergency contacts. When a call ends, iPhone notifies users’ emergency contacts via text message, unless the ‘Cancel’ option is selected.

Along with this alert, the phone sends the user’s location that may be in danger to emergency contacts and, for a period of time after activating the SOS mode, an update will also be sent to them if the location changes.

This contact method depends on the iPhone model that the user has. For example, those who have an iPhone 8 or later, must press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the SOS Emergency slider appears on the screen. If it moves, call emergency services directly.

If this regulator does not move and you keep pressing the side button and the volume button, a countdown begins and an alert sounds. If we choose not to release these buttons, the phone contacts emergency services directly.

On the contrary, if the terminal is an iPhone 7 or an earlier model, you must press the side or top button a total of five times continuously. The SOS Emergency slider will then appear and the call can be initiated.

Automatic detection of accidents in Pixel

Some Google Pixel terminals include tools like automatic car accident detection. This service does not work in airplane mode, with battery saving mode activated, or while roaming. This way, it only works in the country where the phone’s SIM card belongs.

This feature is only possible on Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and later phones. If the ‘smartphone’ determines that the user has suffered a serious traffic accident and car accident detection is activated, the phone will issue different alerts.

In addition to ask the user if they need help from the phone screen, it will also go through the loudspeaker, it will vibrate and sound at a high level. If no response is given within 60 seconds. To call emergency services, you must say “Emergency” or press the button on the screen twice.

To cancel this communication, “Cancel” or “I’m fine” should be said aloud. However, if the device does not get a response from the user, it will call emergency services, indicate that an accident has occurred, and share the approximate location.

Likewise, when an emergency notice is initiated, Google will send a text message with the user’s name and a link indicating the location in real time on Google Maps, how much battery the mobile has left and the optional message that you have previously written in this section.

The emergency warning and safety check functions stop when they are manually deactivated or when the user indicates that they are okay. Once the emergency is over, Google will send a text message to all contacts to notify the end of the emergency.