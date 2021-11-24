

Some of the best recommendations are to always consume a glass of water between drinks, use natural, low-calorie mixers and do not exceed the established guidelines.

The most feared and fun season of the year is official. The Christmas celebrations are just around the corner: office parties, exchanges, meetings with friends for the “Christmas hug” and family dinners, are here. If these fun festivities have one thing in common, it’s that they offer tantalizing delicacies, the reality is that it is easy to get carried away by food and drink especially when we are in the mood to celebrate. Considering that we come from a complicated pandemic that kept us in strict confinement for months, it is a fact that many people are excited to celebrate this end of the year. However, it is important to make conscious decisions: especially when it comes to alcohol consumption. Taking into account that during this season it can be very difficult to have adequate control, we set out to collect 4 Basic Tips Created by the Mayo Clinic, which will be a good ally to consume alcohol in moderation and caution.

The good news is that you can enjoy that glass of red wine or champagne for the toast, a refreshing blueberry spritzer, or a cup of your aunt’s famous eggnog: as long as you practice mindfulness and restraint.

The first thing we have to say is that many people drink with the mentality that liquid calories “do not count”, the reality is that it is a perception that is completely far from the truth. When we talk about alcoholic beverages, it is important to note that they vary in serving size and this relates to: with the alcohol content of the drink and the amount of carbohydrates (usually in the form of sugar) containing. Some of the more common examples of servings are as follows:

– 12 ounces (355 milliliters) of beer

– 5 ounces (148 milliliters) of wine

– 1.5 ounces (44 milliliters) of distilled spirits

However, a serving of alcohol usually has between 100 and 150 calories. However, it is very important to note that this does not include the sugary ingredients that are usually added in some drinks such as soft drinks, syrups and juices. They are generally high in calories and are integrated into cocktails or festive drinks. For example: a cup of punch, a sweet martini, or a glass of sangria usually contains 250 calories or more in a single serving. The reality is that in general an excessive consumption of alcohol is a bad habit for health. However, Christmas drinks can be a real handicap.

How to control alcohol consumption these holidays?

1. Drink water between alcoholic drinks

Not only will this help you stay hydrated, it will also help you slow down your alcohol consumption and keep you comfortable in a social setting. (No one has to know that it is not alcohol). It is also a great recommendation for a fresh sunrise and without any sequelae related to alcohol consumption.

2. Use low calorie mixers

There are many delicious alternatives such as calorie-free soft drinks, mineral water, or tonic water. Skip the juices and add lemon and lime wedges to help cut down on the extra calories. You can also make healthier ingredient changes without sacrificing taste. For example, use low-fat milk in cocktails that call for it and cut the amount of cream in half, or better yet, omit it altogether.

3. Practice moderation

Enjoy and savor the drinks by consuming them slowly. Being aware is one of the main measures to reduce total calorie intake without feeling restricted and especially to learn to enjoy the moment without associating celebrations with excesses.

Four. Keep the right focus

The purpose of meetings and celebrations with family and friends is just to have a moment of closeness, connection and celebrate in the company of our loved ones. Learn to enjoy the talks and the conviviality, do not use the events as a pretext to get drunk and disconnect.

It is also very important to note that alcohol can increase appetite and make us eat more. so it is important to plan healthy snacks that help relieve anxiety about eating and drinking. Such is the case of fruits, vegetables, light cheeses, nuts and whole grain crackers.

Some additional tips:

– Set realistic goals. An all or nothing approach rarely works. According to the experts, it is important to be honest with ourselves and to establish a plan before the events. There are some that are a toast, in which with a couple of glasses of wine throughout the night you will be perfect, learn to distinguish it.

– Continue good nutrition habits throughout the week. In this season it is very possible that we have to go to more than two events per week, however some easy victories during the Christmas season are to start the day with a green juice, increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables, practice intermittent fasting, drink a lot water, limit the intake of red meat and any processed food, and of course do physical activity. These types of habits will be of great help to maintain physical, mental and emotional balance.

– Practice moderation. If you decide to enjoy an alcoholic drink, be cautious and limit yourself. This means no more than one standard drink a day for women of all ages and men over 65, and up to two standard drinks a day for men 65 and younger.

Finally, it is important to relax and toast a year full of success, health and growth. It is healthy to stop and enjoy loved ones and living together, after all there is always a lot to be thankful for.

