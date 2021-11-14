One of the things we tend to forget to do on a monitor is to calibrate its color, contrast, or brightness. It is not something very complicated and on top of it it has many benefits when it comes to viewing any type of content. That is why we are going to know some tools with which we can achieve it.

When we are in front of the monitor, none of us think about calibrating the color of it, unless we see a flagrant lack of color or a failure, that is, it is not displayed properly.

Well, this type of calibration is more important than it may seem at first, since it is the one that will mark the behavior of the monitor before everything that is emitted by it.

It is much more important today, since we use the computer monitor not only to see the browser of our operating system, but to watch series, movies and games that are more realistic every day in every way.

The importance of calibration

Calibrating the color, brightness or contrast of a monitor is something that very few people do, since it is one of the most unknown and least used parts of this type of device.

It is extremely important to have the colors calibrated mainly because we use the monitors to contemplate multimedia content that is recorded at very high resolution, and without a good calibration the colors will be distorted and we will not get the most out of the monitor.

We will be able to calibrate it with external tools, easy to use and with very meritorious results.

Photo Friday

Photo Friday is a tool that deals mainly with photography, although it has a section where we can calibrate the monitor, which is quite efficient and easy to interpret.

We just have to scroll to the link of the calibration tool of our monitor, which is below the home screen or by clicking on the link at the top.

Thanks to this we must be able to calibrate the brightness and contrast of our monitor thanks to the grayscale, performing the operation by hand, of course.

They only ask you to dim the light in the room where you are, for later press F11 and see the grayscale on the full screen.

What we must do is change the configuration of our device so that the transition from black to white tones is distinguished. This transition must be clearly observed to make the calibration as correct as possible.

Online Monitor Test

In Online Monitor Test we have many different tests to be able to calibrate the monitor and correct the color of the screen.

It is best to start with the test that verifies the brightness and contrast across the entire B / W spectrum, something similar to what we have observed in the previous tool.

Later we do the color test, being able choose between different tables. This time you have to track ghost images in the follow-up test, moving the frame around the screen and checking if it produces any kind of trace.

We have controls at the bottom to change the color and shape of the box.

Then we have a test called de homogeneity, where we can find out if we have a damaged pixel or if there is decompensation on our monitor, something that will be difficult to see with the naked eye.

We will also have text blur test, having two options, although if everything goes well in the first, it is not necessary to do the second.

W4ZT

W4ZT is a calibration table that has in a single page all the tests that they put at our disposal and that other tools distribute in several parts.

It is not the most complete, not even close, but it is in these five selected because it is extremely easy to understand, since all we have to do is read the web, go down and we will find the different embedded tests.

It is easy to complete the entire series of tests that the web has, since they are quick and concise, without beating around the bush and explaining everything in a simple way.

Monitor Calibration and Gamma Assessment

Monitor Calibration and Gamma Assessment is a website where Gamma tests are the protagonists in all areas and by which we are going to trust to calibrate the monitor.

It does not matter if you do not understand this topic, the web makes it very clear, since with these values ​​a screen can be calibrated without problems.

There is a test pattern series (Gmagic) that can be used to calibrate the color, it is not necessary to do all of them, although it could be advisable.

Colors should be adjusted using the monitor controls to match what each of the Gamma values ​​is looking for.

It is a good way to get a good calibration, without complications and without having to occupy all the screens with the tests. We can say that it is the minimalist way of calibration.

The Lagom LCD Monitor Test Pages

The Lagom LCD Monitor Test Pages are a set of tools that includes a series of test patterns, to start verifying the contrast, color and even response times monitor.

One of the tests is on the brightness, contrast and sharpness, using a single image. Once we have all this at the right point, make a Viewing Angles test so that we know if the brightness or the colors are modified in the corners, something that the rest of the tools that we have seen do not have.

It is the one that can cost the most to understand at first, especially if you do not have experience in it. But it is true that all the tests are well explained, so, although at first it may seem overwhelming, later it is not so bad.

Something that we find really interesting is that we can save the tests on a USB (on a 120 KB ZiP) and take them with us to test them on a monitor that we want.

It is the most complete of all and the one that can give us the best final results.

Now we know some of the tools that we have at our disposal to get our monitor calibrated. Some are simpler than others and some are more complete, but the truth is that we will achieve a good result with all of them.