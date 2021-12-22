Although it has been many years since Microsoft left Hotmail in favor of Outlook, the truth is that you can still create an account from this email and even recover an old one that you have not used for a long time. We tell you how you can get it.

Many are the users who for years used Hotmail as email. Well, although Microsoft switched to Outlook seven years ago, the truth is that we can still create accounts with that email.

But you can go a little further and recover an account that we have not used for years and thus use it again at this time.

This can be used to check the emails of that account that are so old and thus see everything it contains again, an action that the most nostalgic will love.

Create a Hotmail account

Oddly enough, the truth is that we can still create a Hotmail account, a domain, by the way, that no longer has any kind of priority for Microsoft.

The truth is that it is not complicated at all, although it may seem otherwise. We just have to follow a few simple steps:

We enter signup.live.com Later we will see how, in the central part we have a sign that says Create Account. Just below we see that you can write, well, what you have to do is put an account with the name you want, but that is called hotmail.com. You can also use the option Get a new email address. When using this option we will go to a window where we will have a drop-down for the domain we want to choose, in this case hotmail.com. Now that we have the name of the Hotmail account, it is time to give Following. At this moment he asks us to put a password. There is a tab at the bottom, where they tell us if we want Get information, tips, and offers on Microsoft products and services, something that we mark or not, is indifferent, to the taste of each one. Click on Following. After entering the password, he asks us to tell him what our name and surname are. At that moment we press Following. The next thing is to put our Country or region, to then ask us for the day, month and year of our birth. After clicking again Following, we will see how to create an account it will ask us to solve a puzzle, to put a phrase or something similar. It does this, as you well know, to verify that we are not a Bot. When I let you pass you click on Following and it will take you to a window where it tells us if we want to keep the session started. This is also something that each will choose the option that interests them the most.

At this time we will already have a new and recently released Hotmail account.

This will also be associated with a Microsoft account and can be managed in the same way as we do with an Outlook account.

Recover a Hotmail account

We can recover an email from Hotmail that we already had from before and thus be able to see everything that is saved in that account.

The way to do it is as follows:

We go to the page https://login.live.com/ If we know the account and password, It is as easy as putting them when you request them and that way we will already be in our mail. If, on the contrary, we know the name of the account, but we have forgotten the password, because the steps are different. Once we have entered the account name, we will go to the password page where we must click on Forgot your password?

At this time we will see the methods by which we can recover the password, which will depend on how we will configure the account at the time. That is, everything will depend on how much data we complete within our profile of this Hotmail account.

We can choose how they will let us reset the password. You can get all the methods or only one of them, everything will depend, as we have already mentioned, on how you will complete the information.

Code to mobile phone

The option that is most often used is that they send us a code to the mobile, so we must have the same phone number than at the time of creating the Hotmail account.

If so and it was configured, we just have to do the following:

We select Send a code to my phone and then click on Send code. In a few seconds it will reach our smartphone. When we have received it, we put it in the field Write the code and then click on Send. From here you just have to follow the instructions on the screen for the new password.

Email with a reset link

We can also use the option to reset the password through a secondary email that in its day we used it as a security method.

If this was the case, we should only:

At the moment we select this option, we will see that displays information with details of the alternative account that we had previously chosen. At that time we must open the alternate account and follow the steps that marks said email to get the password to be reset.

Trusted team

If at the time of having the Hotmail account we designate another computer as a trusted computer, we will be presented with another option where we could use that device to retrieve the mail.

We just have to do the following:

Click on Use my trusted equipment, to then click on Following. We write the New Password in the two fields that are now launched and then click on Following.

Customer support

We can only turn to customer support and fill out a form to reliably specify that we are the owners of the account.

Everything we put in it will be scrutinized by a team of Microsoft analysts, so that after a few days they decide if they let us recover the account or not.

To choose this way to try to get our email again, you have to do the following:

Click on one of the previous options (mobile, team or link) and then on I can’t use any of these options. We put the email of the Hotmail account that we want to reset the password, in addition to a alternate email address so that the specialized technical support team can contact us. Then click on Following. A form, which we must complete with all the information we can provide, and then click on Send. We will receive a confirmation that your form was sent correctly, as well as the PIN that will be the protocol number of the request. The technical support of Microsoft will respond within a maximum period of 24 to 36 hours. So we won’t be able to do anything until then.

What if they do not allow me to enter my account at any time?

If you find yourself with the situation that when you put the name of your account it tells you that it does not exist and you are completely sure that it is said name, it may be that the policy change Microsoft made in June 2019 on the accounts of your property such as Outlook, Hotmail, Live or Microsoft.

On that date the company decided that. If an account was not active for two years, it would be closed as soon as that date was reached. Is prerogative ended August 30, 2021Therefore, if we have not entered the two years prior to that date, the moment we try to access it, it will be closed with total security.

We must also bear in mind that Microsoft has not notified anyone of when those two years are fulfilled, so it may be that the problem is that the account is permanently deleted.

That is, it doesn’t let you in because your Hotmail account doesn’t really exist anymore.