11/25/2021 at 23:04 CET

Alex Fuentes

The instant messaging application WhatsApp keep adding functions for improve the experience of its users.

If a few days ago the ability for the application to predict which sticker is appropriate according to the message you want to send was added (very similar to what already happened with emojis), now the messaging application owned by Meta, a well-known company Until a few weeks ago, like Facebook, it announced the launch of a new tool for creating and designing stickers within the platform itself in the web and desktop versions.

That is, your users will be able to create their own custom stickers from the desktop application (on the PC or Mac) and can now do it from Whatsapp web. However, curiously, it still cannot be done from the mobile application, which is the medium where the instant messaging ‘app’ is most used.

The platform has confirmed that the new sticker creator will be able to be used in the desktop version throughout the next week.

📣 ICYMI: a little fix goes a long way. We’ve made some updates to the way you chat. pic.twitter.com/i7pvkxbeCj – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

Using the sticker creator from WhatsApp web is simple: from any conversation, click on the icon that looks like a sticker (sticker, in English) with the bottom edge raised and select the “create” option and upload the photo you want to customize.

As part of the sticker maker, you can also sharpen and crop your photos, as well as add emojis or words to them to personalize and make them unique. Of course, it must be borne in mind that once it is sent to someone, anyone can copy it and use it as their own, as it happens now.