10% of fatal accidents occur under adverse weather conditions, which is why the DGT has seen fit to remind us how we should drive when we face the weather on the road.

We are entering winter and in Spain we already have the first storms of snow and cold that characterize us so much.

And in the General Directorate of Traffic they want to prevent us from making classic mistakes of this time.

Whether it’s snow, rain, wind or fog, the DGT has advice for every adversity. Here what you should do in each case, with a list of good practices and advice that never hurts to take them into account.

Driving in the rain

In the rain the braking distance is lengthened and visibility is reduced. In general terms, the tips are: Avoid sudden maneuvers, increase the safety distance, reduce speed and keep the tires in good condition.

But if we go to detail the DGT tells us to be careful with the leaves of the trees, which fall to the asphalt and can turn the ground into a carpet where the car can slip if we brake hard.

As for the lights, In spite of having daytime running light, it is advisable to activate the low beams, Since in this way the other cars will see us better and we will avoid accidents.

Rain X rain repellent is an ideal product to apply on the windshield, windows and mirrors of the car, and prevent large areas of water from forming that prevent us from seeing clearly when driving.

Running less is not a piece of advice to despise either., since the braking distance lengthens on wet pavement and that means that in an emergency we do not have enough road to brake if we go too fast.

The aquaplanin It occurs when the tire is not able to dislodge the water from the road due to poor tread, low pressure or inadequate speed. The advisable thing in this case is to hold the steering wheel tightly, not to brake deeply and when we notice that we regain grip, correct the trajectory.

And finally, control the heating button that demists the windows since many the front window is filled with mist due to the difference in temperature between outside and inside.

Driving on ice and snow

Driving concentrated on the road, without distractions and trying to anticipate the reactions of the car in an adverse environment.

Leave distance to be able to react in time, do not run and try to rev the car a little so that it does not skid, since the more adherence to the ground the easier it is for us to suffer skids. They specifically advise that we go to one more march than we would normally go.

Another advice given by the DGT is the Tire issue, as winter tires (known as All Season) give much better grip on both snow and ice, which prevents us from having to wear chains.

If this is not the case, we have all kinds of adherence aids: chains, mesh, cloth or nylon cable ties. All of them are advisable if we do not have the right tire.

And remember that These are put on the wheels where we have the traction, and in the case of being a 4×4 then they go on all four wheels.

Finally, in case of snow it is best to drive on the tire marks left by other cars (ruts), since there the snow is already water and there is less possibility of skating because of the ice. Do not go out and you will travel safely.

Driving in fog

If we come across a fog bank there are several rules that we must not forget: never stand on a shoulder, turn on the fog lights, Reduce speed a lot and circulate following the longitudinal markings of the road.

At this point the lights are very important, since many times we believe that more is always better and for that reasoning we put the long ones and that we should never do, because what they do is bounce and dazzle others.

The front fog lights are a help whenever there is fog, whether mild or moderate, but as for the rear fog lamp, this should only be activated in case of thick fogotherwise it may disturb other drivers.

Driving in the wind

On windy days, it is necessary hold the steering wheel firmly, be especially careful when passing a truck at the exit of a tunnel and be attentive to the gusts of wind, either by looking at the vegetation or the flags or wind socks to know their direction.

The aerodynamics of the car is a fundamental factor in these cases, hence SUVs or SUVs have a worse time on the highway when the wind hits us hard while sports cars, sedans or compact cars hardly have problems to circulate normally.

Also keep in mind the roof load, for all those who have a roof rack or trunk, since they will have to reduce speed If they do not want the car to be unstable, to the point that this load can be endangered.

Passing a truck with a gusty wind, something that we usually suffer in our day to day, it requires a simple but very effective technique. And is that the screen effect occurs more often in these situations and you have to be prepared

The solution is maintain gentle pressure on the steering wheel against the direction of the wind when the truck is finished overtaking to avoid that effect.

With all these recommendations, the normal thing is that drivers who find themselves avoiding snow, fog, ice and rain know better how to face a road that can be treacherous.

Beyond all this, the DGT reminds you that you have to wear well inflated wheels, the tread of the tires above 1.6 mm, the chains always in the trunk and the brakes in good condition. With all this traveling should not be dangerous in any situation.