If you have Apple devices, you will surely be used to dealing with the iCloud service, as the Californian firm calls its cloud storage system, which although we can buy it by paying to remove restrictions, it gives us some 100% free GB. Thinking of taking advantage of them, and not spending, you should know how to delete a file in iCloud.

This makes sense because, if as you accumulate elements in your iCloud account you are eliminating those that do not interest you at all, you can always keep a few GB of free storage, and then use it in those files that you are going to preserve.

Luckily, making room for those 5GB of which we have by default perform at the maximumIt is not complicated at all, and with a few minutes a day you will make sure that this could save you at the worst moment, avoiding the always full storage ads.

Delete a file in iCloud step by step

The best way to make as much space as possible in Apple’s cloud storage is to delete files and data from iCloud when we already know that they will not serve us in the future.

To do this, you first have to enter the Asettings of your iPhone and iOS operating system, entering iCloud, which is where all the Apple cloud settings appear.

Once in this menu, you have to go to Storage and copies and then to Manage Storage. Then click on Documents and Data, and click one by one the applications from which you want to get rid of their settings and information, to start saving space in GB.

Delete files from iCloud step by step

The next thing will be to delete all the files from iCloud that take up space unnecessarily. Go back to that menu Storages and copies and there to Manage Store, and the apps in question.

Within each of them you have to click on Edit, sliding to the right to delete the files that you are not going to use later. If you want to speed up the process, below you will see a Delete all button, which causes all the elements of that application to be eliminated.

In short, with this couple of tricks you will be able to gain space in iCloud and continue without paying for a subscription with more GB. Even so, you can always turn to other storage solutions outside of Google, such as your PC’s disk, external drives, or platforms from other companies.