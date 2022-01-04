01/04/2022

On at 09:35 CET

Alicia mendoza

Family is the basic element for a child. It is where you grow, where you feel and where you learn. Therefore, if our son or daughter grows up in a toxic family it will negatively condition his development, and by the time he grows up, his relationships with other people will be conditioned by what he learned while in a toxic family.

“It is in the family environment where we receive the first lessons about the dark and bright part of life, about how to survive and meet our needs, and also where we develop the skills that will help us achieve our goals, relate to others and help ourselves by ourselves & rdquor ;, says the psychologist Laura-Rojas Marcos in her book ‘The family: From toxic relationships to healthy relationships’.

How can we detect if we have become toxic parents? We tell you.

Toxic fathers and mothers

We have become a toxic family for our sons and daughters if we resort to any of these situations and actions:

Emotional manipulation

Is emotional manipulation it begins when children are small and is maintained when the children have already become emancipated. Some phrases they use are given by Laura Rojas-Marcos: “Do not leave me I do not know how to take care of myself and be alone (without having any illness), surely something bad will happen to me if you leave and in the end I will have to go live with you so that you can take care of me. “And these children find themselves in situations like these: “When I talk to them on the phone, they often blame me for abandoning them and accuse me of not having feelings for them. My mother often tells me that she gave everything for me, her entire life, and that I don’t show the affection she deserves. “

Children who act as parents

Children are born dependent on adults. Their parents are in charge of satisfying their needs. Therefore, the idea of ​​reversing the roles and that they are the parents is very detrimental to their development. These kids are going to have a big problem as they approach adulthood in the process of “differentiation“, that is, in the separation of their life project from the environment and family unit. This is how situations such as the one Rojas Marcos recounted:” I feel that there are family expectations that I do not meet, that I must wish to be like my parents and that I must be as they want me to be. “

Parents who project frustration and expectations on their children.

When children are constantly criticized or blamed for not meeting our standards, we are holding them accountable for our own frustrations. “In my family environment defects, errors or mistakes were always highlighted. No one was ever rewarded or congratulated. It is as if positive reinforcement was forbidden. My brothers and I grew up afraid of being wrong, since the price we paid he was tall, “exemplifies the psychologist.

Condition our love towards them

Unintentionally, we condition our love on the actions and emotional states of our children. “If you don’t do this, I won’t love you. If you’re angry, I won’t love you.” We must always provide our unconditional love, whatever happens, whatever they do. As the psychologist Patricia Ramírez said in our last event: “Our children do not feel loved when they do something that we do not like and we let them know in an inappropriate way, with phrases such as:” You have disappointed me & rdquor ;, “I cannot trust ti & rdquor ;, “for once I ask you something, you haven’t been up to the task & rdquor ;. We are your source of security, and if you do not always feel loved, whatever happens & rdquor ;, he explained.

Among the effects that it will have on our children if we condition our love, above all the impact on their relationships with other people and on their way of expressing emotions will be present. “Lack of affection can cause the need for power to become an obsession. When affection and emotional connection are scarce, especially during childhood, human beings tend to focus their energy on having control and power to compensate that lack of affection, “says Rojas-Marcos.

Ongoing discussions

Arguments are normal within the family. But if these are Repeated, unhealthy, or educational, can have negative repercussions on the development and well-being of children. “Family members who argue every day create a tense and unpleasant environment for everyone. The result is that over time family members will avoid spending time together, since they associate the family with fights, negativity and feeling bad emotionally. that it is important to pay attention to the frequency with which you have family fights, as well as the effect they have on the group. Daily arguments and conflicts can have devastating consequences on personal relationships, “says Rojas-Marcos.