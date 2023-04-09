How to disable Bing Copilot with ChatGPT in Microsoft Edge

For years we have witnessed how Bing has been relegated to the background in the competitive but unbalanced market of web search engines. But things changed as soon as Microsoft integrated the power of Artificial Intelligence from ChatGPT to the Edge browser with Copilot.

This function basically allows with a couple of clicks to activate our Outlook account and link it with the Bing session in the browser to access the chat window with Artificial Intelligence.

This process is much more accessible, direct and simple than the steps currently imposed by OpenAI to access its platform, and as if that were not enough, you can do it from the community on your smartphone through the Bing app.

So everything is comfortable and attractive, but there is still the possibility that the user may no longer want to use this chat window, which is not absolutely perfect.

Here we show you the steps to follow to stop using the Artificial Intelligence of this system in your browser.

How to disable Bing Chat with ChatGPT from your Edge browser

Copilot can feel like something very cool and fresh at first glance. But as the hours go by we can discover that the experience itself is not as pleasant as it seems.

There is a permanent feeling that we are not using ChatGPT with all its power and the results of the requests can be redundant or frankly wrong, something that rarely happens in the original platform.

So the Copilot feature’s Bing Chat, displayed at the top of the right bar when you open the browser, itself has a handy utility as a testing avenue for initially experimenting with AI.

But the best thing is, without a doubt, to make the leap to the original OpenAI system. To disable the Bing Chat icon in Microsoft Edge, follow these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge.

Click on the Settings button, the three ellipses in the upper right corner.

Select the Settings option.

Click System and performance.

Disable the “Fast Startup” option.

Then right-click the Edge browser app button on the taskbar and select the “Pin to taskbar” option.

Right-click on the Microsoft Edge button again and above the “Pin to taskbar” option you will see the Edge icon again, right-click on it and select the Properties option.

It will load the shortcut window and in the target option add these lines at the end after a space: –disable-features=msUndersideButton

And voila, doing so will disable the Bing Chat button.