This Saturday, December 11, 2021 and during 17 hours of televised transmission through the Univisón television network, Teleton USA 2021 will take place, which seeks to raise funds to build and support the TeletonUSA Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRIT ), which supports children and adolescents with neurological and neuromusculoskeletal disabilities, which is based in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

Under the motto With you everything is possible!, Univisión and its stars will be painted purple and yellow in an initiative that seeks to raise a goal of a total of $ 6,114,812 USD. The Teleton will begin at 10:00 am Eastern Time, 9:00 am Central Time and 7:00 am Pacific Time.

If for this opportunity your wish is to donate to this noble cause, here we show you the different donation methods that the Teleton USA organization has implemented.

Your contribution makes a difference. It allows us to provide services to children with disabilities and their families. You can help by making a donation, raising funds in your community, or joining the CRIT volunteer team.

Online donation

This is the easiest and fastest way to donate from the comfort of your home or wherever you are. The form is quite simple, you will only need a computer or smartphone with internet access, so that you can enter the official website of critusa.org where you will find all the instructions to make your donation. It is important to donate through the official website of the organization to avoid any type of fraud.

Donation in person

According to information on the official website, you can make your donation in person if you are located in San Antonio, Texas, you can visit the CRIT facilities at the following address 10839 Quarry Park, San Antonio, TX, 78233.

Donation by mail

If, on the other hand, you are not located in San Antonio, Texas, this will not prevent you from making your respective donation, since the organization Teleton USA and CRIT, receive donations by postal mail in a very simple way, all you have to do is do is send your donation by post to the address 10839 Quarry Park, San Antonio, TX 78233.

Donation by phone

This is another easy, fast and safe method that you can do from anywhere in the country from your cell phone. All you have to do is send a text message with the word “TELETON” to the number 20-222 to donate an amount of $ 25 dollars. Or, on the contrary, contact the following number directly (210) 257-6260.

Digital Piggy Bank

The Digital Piggy Bank is a way of raising funds from CRIT. This platform allows you to make your donations which will be destined to the operation of the TeletonUSA Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRIT), in the United States, the site reported on its website.

To donate, all you have to do is sign up to start donating and join other people’s campaigns. You can also refer your friends to donate online.

Are there other ways to contribute to Teleton USA and CRIT?

The answer is yes. The organization has other contribution methods for people who want to keep in constant contact with fundraising and help for disabled children.

Here are the other ways to help:

Sponsor a child

According to information on the website, you can sponsor some of the children who need your help and contribute monthly to their disability treatment, for a daily fee. Your donation will be used as follows:

• Pay for rehabilitation services for children with disabilities

• Maintenance of equipment and rehabilitation services

• Support the CRIT to serve children who are on the waiting list

• Allow the CRIT to open new centers in other areas of the United States

Buy official merchandise

Through the website you can purchase official CRIT and TeletonUSA products. This money will be used for the rehabilitation process of children and young people with disabilities.

Heroes for CRIT

The organization has the “Heroes for CRIT” program with which if you wish to volunteer to raise funds you can send your request to heroes@critusa.org or boteo@critusa.org.

