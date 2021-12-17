Downloading songs from YouTube is very simple. On the internet you have at your disposal countless pages that allow you to download songs and music from YouTube without programs. As there are many, we have selected the best alternatives for you. Take note!

Since it hosts millions of videos, many users use YouTube to discover and listen to music. If you are one of them and would like to save a copy of the songs from these videos on your computer, you have different pages at your disposal specialized websites that allow you to download the audio files of these contents.

Thanks to that, you can enjoy your favorite music anywhere and not depend on whether you have an Internet connection or not, since the resulting file will be in the storage of your device.

Below we have compiled some of the best pages to download music from YouTube without programs, raw audio and no images.

Websites that we have for this task:

If you think maps are boring, wait until you see these unique maps that will change your view of humans, dinosaurs, history, or literature.

clipconverter.cc

Clipconverter.cc is one of the most popular web pages for download songs from YouTube. Although it can also be used to download videos, the platform has an option that allows download music from YouTube.com in MP3 format, without the need to carry out any conversion afterwards.

Of course, it does not require installing any program, and the entire process is done from the browser.

These are the best sports headphones that you can buy in different price ranges, on sale and that also have free shipping.

You can use the service both from your computer and from your mobile, so if you wish you have the possibility of saving the file directly on your smartphone to play it locally.

Regardless of the device you use, the procedure to follow to download a song using this website is as follows:

Go to the ClipConverter.cc page. Then, in the box that has the title Multimedia Direction, paste the URL of the YouTube video that we want to download in MP3 format. Next, click on the button Continue. Once the verification has finished, in the section of Conversion Format: click on the option MP3. Then, ignore the rest of the settings and click on the button Continue. As soon as the video has finished converting, you only have to click on the button Download to download the audio file of the video that you entered in the first step. What we can do is choose the quality of the resulting audio.

Onlinevideoconverter

Aesthetically it is not the page to download an MP3 from YouTube The most beautiful, nor the one with the least advertising, but on the other hand, it is one of the most complete, since in addition to being able to download songs from YouTube without programs, it allows you to do the same with Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion and many other services.

It is also one of the few pages to download the audio of a YouTube video which allows you to select the quality of the resulting audio, and convert a specific section of it by selecting the exact minute of the beginning of the conversion and the end.

These are the steps you have to take to convert a song or the audio of a YouTube video into MP3 with this website:

First, we enter the Onlinevideoconverter website. Click on Convert a video link We paste the link of the YouTube video that we want to download in the box at the top, where it says Enter a URL, for example … Display the list located just below and select the audio format you want. Usually MP3. If you want to choose the audio quality, or the section of song of the YouTube video that you want to download, click on More settings and configure the options. The last step is to press on Start, in a few moments you will have the audio from a YouTube video on your hard drive.

FLVTO

The way to work with this website is extremely simple and very similar to what we have seen in previous cases.

We can transform any YouTube video into MP3, MP4, MP4 HD, AVU or AVI HD. We have a good number of options, although the one that really interests us is convert to mp3.

We enter FLVTO. We just have to copy url of the YouTube video in the part of the web dedicated to it. Now is the time to click Turn into so that when the option comes out Download let’s click on it and thus save the file in our internal storage.

Save To MP3

Another good website where we can download the audio from any video YouTube is Save To MP3. It is a safe website with an interface that can be quite improved, but is very effective.

The lack of an attractive interface makes up for it, being one of the faster webs regarding the transformation process from one format to another. We must do the following to work with it:

We open Save To MP3. Now click on Search a video. Automatically we are shown in the top of screen the area where we must write the name of the YouTube video. Then we press the Enter of our keyboard. At that time we will see below the advertising, the video thumbnail and two download options Download MP4 Y Donwload MP3, which we must press. The MP3 file will be saved automatically where we have preconfigured that the downloads are saved.

Freemake

Although it may be that some of you know Freemaker applications such as Video Converter and Video Downloader, the truth is that the web is one of the best and fastest in downloading the audio from a YouTube video.

The trick on this website is not to succumb to the number of times they offer you to install their application, because if you do this, you can have the sound of any video extremely fast.

We open the Freemake download website. Later we will see how we have a place where we can write url of the YouTube video, action that we are going to carry out. Once we see that it has loaded it at the bottom, we choose the format in which we want to download it, being in our case MP3. Then click on download now. It will take us to a black web where we can listen to the audio of the video. There we only have to select in the three vertical points that we see next to the timeline and click on Download. At that moment it will begin to download in the default folder for it.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

YouTube Premium

By hiring the paid version of YouTube you have access to multiple advantages, such as YouTube Music Premium music service that lets you listen offline everything you want and without ads.

The price of the subscription is 9.99 euros per month for the individual planBut you can always try the service for free for 30 days to see if you are convinced by an option that more and more users use.

If you want to opt for the Family subscription is cost will be 14.99 euros per month, but up to 5 members of the family unit may participate. The free month remains in this option.

Finally, if we want to listen to YouTube music offline on any compatible device, we can contract the version for Students for 4.99 euros, of course, if you are still studying. The free month is also awarded.

These are some of the best websites that we currently have to download the audio of our favorite YouTube videos, so we can only encourage you to try them and tell us, through our social networks, which one you liked the most .