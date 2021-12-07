12/07/2021

Marian rojas, psychiatrist and author of the book “How to make good things happen to you & rdquor ;, was at the Educar es Todo event telling us how we can educate our children so that good things happen to them too.

Marian began by telling the story of a patient who came to her office. This girl was an influencer and, despite having been crying and confessing that his life was a mess for a long time, at a certain moment he got up, went to the bathroom, fixed his face and when he came out he asked for a photograph for his social networks, because every day he published one at the same time for his followers.

Then the mobile screen began to light up, full of notifications from people who commented how much they admired or adored her. That was what got her hooked.

Keys to educate our sons and daughters so that good things happen to them

Marian Rojas Estapé gave us in her presentation some very important keys that we must take into account if we want our sons and daughters to be able to control their attention, an essential condition for them to be happier. And the domain of attention is directly linked to the use of the screens that they make since they are small, among other factors:

“Social networks were designed to be addictive”

Marian Rojas assures that social media works in a similar way to drugs or alcohol in our brain. “Every time a person uses cocaine, marijuana, has sex, watches pornography, plays video games & mldr; experience pleasure. And pleasure is regulated in the brain by various hormones, but mainly by dopamine & rdquor ;, Marian told us. “And every time I receive a like, I have in my brain dopamine micro-sparks& rdquor ;.

And this is not a coincidence, as Marian explains, “The Internet and social networks are very useful tools, but they are at the service of great programmers, and they do not care about the education of our children.” In addition, he adds that “these great programmers take their children to schools where there are no screens or the Internet, because they know the negative effect it has on the effect of children & rdquor ;.

“When there is an addiction during youth, the brain reminds you of it throughout life”

“Every child has in his childhood or adolescence, and we have lived it, in which he has a personal crisis, and at that moment life does not fill you and your brain looks for an escape route & rdquor ;, explains Marian Rojas. This Escape route it is very important, because when we grow up our brain remembers the escape route that it used in childhood, “if it is alcohol or drugs & mldr; therefore, when there is an addiction during youth, your brain reminds you of it throughout your life& rdquor ;.

“The happiest people are the people who dominate attention & rdquor;

The psychiatrist also explains that “the attention is in the upper part of the brain, in the prefrontal cortexl, area that is responsible for attention, concentration, problem solving and impulse control. And what do we want from our children’s prefrontal cortex? We want them not only to pay attention to lights and movement, like when they are little, but also to be able to pay attention to stationary and non-luminous objectsLike a teacher giving a class or being quiet in the doctor’s waiting room. “

The more we stimulate attention with external tools, the worse it works in the brain | Unsplash

If we give our children a tablet when they are young, which has light, sound and moving stimuli, attention is affected because “the more I stimulate it with an external tool, the worse it works in my brain & rdquor ;. Then, children increasingly need stronger stimuli to be able to activate their attention.

“We have to teach our children to have criteria & rdquor;

In an era marked by overstimulation, excess information, the large number of technological devices, the immediacy of news & mldr; Teaching our sons and daughters to have criteria is essential. “You have to teach them to filter, to know what is important and what is superficial, because it is increasingly difficult for us to go deeper & rdquor;” says Marian.

“We have become emotional drug addicts, we are addicted to vibrant experiences. And this is what our children are living extrapolated & rdquor ;, says Marian in her presentation. This is why it is so important to be aware of it, to be able to teach our sons and daughters to filter, to pay attention, in a century in which we are hyper-stimulated.

It is also important that we convey to them that “good things happen in real life and that virtual life is based on instant gratification& rdquor ;. For this we have to spend time with them, listen to them, have experiences with them in nature, play with them & mldr; because all this “generates oxytocin, which is the bonding and love hormone, and decreases cortisol, the stress hormone”.

“We have to be able to show our children that, when we are with them, the world stops”

3 important guidelines for mothers and fathers

Marian Rojas recommends that we put these three tips into practice when we are with our children, bearing in mind that, after all, we are their main references and they learn from us:

Remove notifications from your phone: we are the ones who dominate our devices and this our children will see. And we can’t expect our children to do things that we don’t.Reduce the use of the most active social network: in this way we will be able to explain the effect to our children. “And nothing unites children and parents so much as when we share experiences about things that concern us & rdquor ;, affirms the psychiatrist.Airplane mode: “Studies are beginning to emerge that show that when we are with our children with the phone in front of us, children perceive a sense of abandonment, which are not our priority & rdquor ;. We have to be able to show them that when we are with them, the world stops.

These are some of the keys that Marian Rojas Estapé gave in her presentation, but we recommend that you see it in full to be able to keep all the great learnings that the psychiatrist and writer left us. Enjoy it!