12/21/2021 at 10:00 CET

Educating is Everything

“Perhaps, one of the biggest challenges that we face mothers and fathers is help our children discover their talents & rdquor ;, Fernando Bottle used to tell us. But are we really willing to discover it and help them develop it?

It seems very pertinent to launch the question that the talent expert Noelia López-Cheda asked us in a workshop: «If our son has a 5 in Mathematics and a 10 in Drawing, how many of us would point him to math classes ?; Drawing lessons already? ». Surely, many of us would answer that we would enroll our son in math classes because he is already good enough at drawing. But the truth is that we forget that talent It is not an innate gift, it is built And, for it to really develop, it takes work and perseverance.

Do we allow our children to strive?

It is true that we live in a time of maximum uncertainty. The fact of studying a career will not guarantee our children to work in what they have studied and, there are even studies that say that 60% of the children who are currently in school will work in professions that do not yet exist. Not knowing what is going to happen makes us fearful. And that fear makes us not trust that our children will be able to overcome these difficulties. “When you fail, in this hypercompetitive society we are labeled a failure and we don’t want our children to be failures. But we forget that our children when they try and fail, they learn. And when they try and get it right, they get a boost of self-esteem & rdquor ;, Noelia López Cheda told us.

The biggest problem with this fear that parents have of failure is that we can take away the possibility that they will develop that talent. Are we really willing to pay that price?

If the reasoned answer is no, we should work on our own confidence in our children’s potential in order to discover it. Trust them so that they have confidence in themselves and thus achieve what they set out to do. And here the words we use are of vital importance.

“When we lose faith in the future we lose strength in the present & rdquor; Fernando Botella said in one of our events, referring to the fact that parents, without realizing it and with the best of intentions, with our use of language, are often making our children lose faith in the future: This, you cannot live from music & mldr; & rdquor ;.

The importance of internal valuation over external

“When a person tries to improve himself, his self-esteem increases and, therefore, he strives to progress. It is a voluntary exercise, that we do by ourselves, and that has nothing to do with the perception of the other. The problem comes when we feel the need for others to be the ones to put the label on us, which causes us exhaustion when trying to reach the standards of success that society has set. It is then when we enter into this hyper-demand of being the best, which does so much damage & rdquor ;, the professor and philosopher José Carlos Ruiz warned us, who considers it essential that we teach our children to value yourself internally and stop looking for external evaluation. And in this we parents have a fundamental role. If we stop to think, on many occasions we find ourselves talking with our children about what their peers and siblings are doing and comparing, for better or for worse.

Keys to detect the talents of our children and help them enhance them

Observe our children as special, unique beings, with their own interests and their own learning rhythms. And respect that special character. Accept who he is, not who you want him to be. How much longer are you willing to lose who he really is? Trust his potential and his desire to develop it. Do not stop it with our fears and prejudices. Encourage our children to overcome challenges, to put themselves to the test and to understand error as learning. In reality, our children want to challenge themselves and challenge themselves, so our role is rather to provide them with demanding experiences that allow them to reach their best version, to encourage them to learn and think for themselves. If we give them the answers, perhaps they will stop asking questions, not comparing them with anyone or urging them to strive to satisfy who expects something of them, but to satisfy themselves. When who you surpass is at your own limits, the feeling of happiness is insurmountable. Postpone the reward. We live in a society in which everything is at our fingertips at the click of a button, which makes us want everything now and not know how to wait. Developing perseverance is incompatible with this immediacy. Helping our children to be patient is essential for them to develop their talent, to be an example of self-improvement, a desire to learn, and to be our best self. If our children see us active, curious about new things and wanting to improve ourselves, if we do not continually remain listless in our comfort zone, we will probably inspire them to have a fuller, more satisfying and more interesting life. And we will also encourage them to contribute more meaningfully to society to their full potential.