A few years ago, Telefónica / Movistar offered its own email accounts and they were as popular as those of Gmail or Microsoft are today.

But Telefónica closed the service in 2013. Since then You can no longer create accounts @ movistar.es, @ telefonica.net or @ infonegocio.com, although it is possible to continue using them normally, if you created one at the time.

Do you have a Movistar or Telefonica.net email account? We’ll see how can we recover it if you have lost the password, in addition we will also teach you how to configure it to continue receiving emails on your mobile and PC.

Decades ago, Hotmail accounts were as popular as Gmail. Do you still have any and want to see if there is something important? We are going to show you how to get it back.

Since Telefónica canceled the service almost a decade ago, Movistar mail applications no longer exist nor is it possible to access it from the company’s current apps.

The way to access the Movistar Mail or Email Telefonica.net in 2021 It is through the web mail on any device, or by setting up an email account in Gmail, Windows Mail or similar. We will explain how it is done.

How to access Movistar Mail

Is my account still active?

The first thing we are going to do is Check if the account @ movistar.es, @ telefonica.net or @ infonegocio.com that you have, is still working. It is possible that you canceled it at the time, or if it has been inactive for many years, that Telefónica itself did it.

The easiest way to check if the account works, is via webmail or webmail, the Telefónica / Movistar mail service accessible from a web page, which still works. You can do it both from a computer, mobile or tablet.

His address is Correo.movistar.es. Enter this website by clicking on the link, to access the Movistar webmail:

Enter email address (It must end in @ movistar.es, @ telefonica.net or @ infonegocio.com) and the password you have saved, and check if it lets you enter.

If you don’t remember your password, see the next steps.

In this report we explain all the Samsung mobile ranges in 2021, a wide variety of devices for all users that you must know in depth if you want to buy one.

I can’t send mail

The password may be correct and Movistar Mail I let you access your account, but when you go to send an email, a message appears stating that it is not possible:

This error occurs because You haven’t changed your password in a long time.

The solution, therefore, is create a new password. Press the icon with the three horizontal lines, enter Settings, and choose Change password.

You will have to enter the current one, and choose a new one. Exit the session, start it again with the new password, and you will be able to send mail.

I do not remember the password

The most common problem when you want to access an old one Movistar or Telefonica.net account, is that don’t remember the password, because you did not write it down, or you have forgotten it.

For recover the password of the Movistar Mail, you have to do it from webmail.

Therefore, go to Correo.movistar.es and tap on I can’t access my account. In the new window of Password recovery that appears, enter your email and check the box I’m not a Robot:

To recover the password, you must prove that you are the owner of the account, and that is only possible with the recovery data that you included at the time when you created the Movistar or Telefonica.net email account.

These data are an alternative email address, or a mobile number.

In order to recover the password, Movistar will send you a link to the alternative email that you added to your account, or an SMS to the mobile:

You will receive a message with a link, and by clicking on it, you can choose a new password.

If you did not enter this information at the time, Movistar cannot know if you are the legitimate owner of the account, and you will not be able to access it.

The only solution is call 1004 Movistar and explain the problem. Using alternative identification methods, you will be able to prove that it is your account, and they will give you access to it.

How much mail space do I have? How much can I send?

Movistar and Telefonica.net email accounts only have 2 GB of space. It is little, so if you are going to use them, delete old messages often, or you will not receive more.

The email messages you send can include attachments, but they can only occupy a maximum of 145 MB.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

POP3 or IMAP account?

Next we will see how to manage an Email Movistar account from a Email app.

We will have to choose between using the POP3 or IMAP protocol. The result is the same (receive and send emails), so you can choose the one you want. But there are differences:

POP3: Emails are deleted from the server when you download them, and they are not synced between devices.

IMAP: The emails that you download are not deleted from the server (you must do it manually from the webmail), and they are synchronized between various devices. Another advantage is that you can organize your emails in folders.

Since the size of the Movistar Mail is very small, only 2 GB, it is recommended to use POP3, because when you download the emails they are deleted from the server, and thus there is free space to receive more.

But you can choose IMAP without problem.

How to configure Movistar Mail in Windows 10 Mail

Since Movistar email apps no longer work, you have to use a third-party mail manager.

Anyone can do, like Thunderbird, Gmail, etc. The configuration steps are similar in all.

As an example, let’s see How to configure a Movistar / Telefonica.net account in Windows 10 Mail.

Open the Windows 10 Mail application. Tap on the Nut icon (Settings), enter Manage Accounts, and choose Add Account. Enter all that it offers, select Other POP, IMAP account:

Enter the email address, the name that will appear in the return address, and the password.

Windows 10 Mail it will automatically configure the necessary POP or iMAP mail settings for everything to work.

From this moment, You can receive emails from your Movistar or Telefonica.net account on your PC.

If for some reason the account does not work and you do not receive mail, you will probably have to change the settings.

Right-click on the account, and choose Account Settings. Then Change Mail sync settings and Advanced mailbox settings.

Here you must enter the following information:

Incoming mail server

If you want to use the POP3 protocol (see previous point), you must use one of these.

You will choose them according to the type of mail you have:

pop3.telefonica.net pop3.movistar.es pop3.infonegocio.com

The port is the 110.

If you use IMAP:

imap.telefonica.net imap.movistar.es imap.infonegocio.com

The port is 143.

For example, if you have a Movistar account and you want to use POP3, the information you have to put in Incoming Mail is: pop3.movistar.es:110:1

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Outgoing Mail Server (SMTP)

This information is the same, whether you use POP3 or use IMAP.

It depends on the type of email you have, you will have to choose:

smtp.telefonica.net smtp.movistar.es smtp.infonegocio.com

The port is the 25.

Therefore, in the Outgoing Mail Server (SMTP) box, if you have Movistar, enter: smtp.movistar.es:25:1

Movistar does not use encrypted mail, so try the rest of the default options. If you get an error, uncheck the Require SSL for incoming mail box.

With this, your Movistar Mail should already work in Windows 10.

How to configure Movistar Mail on Android

For configure the Movistar or Telefonica.net Mail on Android the steps are similar.

Keep in mind that each version and each layer of Android can change a name or a step, so we are going to give general indications.

Access Settings on your Android mobile. Enter Accounts and Synchronization. It can also be called Users and Accounts, or similar.

Tap on Add Account. You will have to select Person (IMAP) or Personal (POP3), depending on the type you want:

As an example, let’s create an IMAP email account.

We introduce email address and password. Will ask us a mail server. According to the type of account:

telefonica.net movistar.es infonegocio.com

If it is Movistar, we introduce movistar.es

Click on Next, and we should already have the account configured. We can receive and send emails from Gmail.

If for some reason the emails do not arrive, or you cannot send them, you must enter advanced account settings.

In addition, the following information must be entered, depending on the type of account:

Incoming mail server

If you want to use the POP3 protocol, you must use one of these.

Depending on the type of email you have:

pop3.telefonica.net pop3.movistar.es pop3.infonegocio.com

The port is the 110.

Encryption: None

If you use IMAP:

imap.telefonica.net imap.movistar.es imap.infonegocio.com

The port is 143.

Encryption: None

For example, if you have a Movistar account and you want to use POP3, the information you have to put in Incoming Mail is: pop3.movistar, port 110

Outgoing Mail Server (SMTP)

This information is the same, whether you use POP3 or use IMAP.

It depends on the type of email you have:

smtp.telefonica.net smtp.movistar.es smtp.infonegocio.com

The port is the 25

Encryption: None

How to configure Movistar Mail on an iPhone / Mac

These systems have additional security measures in the control of mail, and require specific and more complex configuration steps.

For configure Movistar Mail on Apple devices, you have a detailed explanation with screens in the Movistar Help.

Enter the link, tap on Settings, and choose iPhone Settings or Mac Settings. Follow the steps carefully.

We tell you what are the Apple models that can be found in the market and if it is worth getting one of these devices compared to iPhone 12.

How to forward Movistar email to another email

Now that you have recovered your Email account Movistar or Telefonica.net, You may not want to use it independently, but emails are still coming to that account.

The most practical is forward them to another account. That is, all the mail that reaches you at pepito@movistar.es, receive it at pepito@gmail.com, for example.

To do this, you must enter your account through Correo.movistar.es. Tap on the Options icon (the 3 parallel horizontal lines on the right).

In the menu that opens, tap Settings. Enter Mail, and select the option Automatic forwarding.

In the box that appears, simply enter the email to which you want all the mail that reaches the Movistar or Telefonica.net account to be sent, and voila!

We have seen how to access my Movistar or Telefónica email and how to receive emails on my mobile and PC.