12/06/2021 at 09:00 CET

The year 2020 will not only be remembered for the outbreak of the pandemic, but also for being the hottest since records are available, according to NASA, which measured a 1.3ºC increase in the planet’s surface temperature compared to the 19th century. . This global warming is becoming more accentuated in cities than in rural areas due to various factors, such as the increase in population derived from rural exodus, rapid urbanization (it is estimated that by 2050, 68% of the planet’s population will live in urban areas) and the appearance of phenomena such as’ heat islands ‘, caused by the great heat absorption capacity of urban construction materials.

With this panorama, there are projections that warn of an increase of up to 4ºC on average in cities by 2100, which triples the limits set in the Paris Agreement.

Furthermore, research shows that greenhouse gas emissions are related to population deaths. A report by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health places Madrid as the European city with the most deaths associated with the high concentration of nitrogen dioxide (39.2 milligrams per year per cubic meter).

In addition, many cities are threatened by rising sea levels: more than 90% of urban areas are in coastal areas, so that by 2050 more than 800 million urban residents could be affected by floods on the coast. “Productively managing excess warming in cities by mitigating urban heat islands and adopting more climate-friendly cooling practices is an urgent priority,” emphasizes the report ‘Hitting the Heat: A Sustainable Refrigeration Book for cities’ promoted by the European Union, which makes a series of recommendations for turning cities into fresher and more sustainable spaces. Climate Crisis includes some initiatives to add cities to adaptation and mitigation objectives in the face of climate imbalances:

‘Cold ceilings’

An inexpensive initiative to reduce the accumulation of heat in cities is the creation of ‘cold ceilings’, which only consists of painting the roof of buildings white to increase the albedo effect, that is, the ability of a surface to reflect heat and not absorb it as with dark colors.

A recent study by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​published in the journal Urban Climate, concluded that if cold roofs are combined with an increase in green areas in the densest cities, the temperature could drop by almost five degrees during the day.

More trees and vegetation

Precisely, the increase in vegetation is key. Increasing wooded and landscaped areas helps combat the ‘heat island’ effect that characterizes cities, lowering the temperature by several degrees. Installing green roofs on roofs is not only a good way to give utility to a space that tends to be in disuse, but it is a great weapon against the increase in temperature. The landscaped roofs enjoy better impermeability and improve thermal use, since they avoid overheating of buildings in summer and excessive cooling in winter. On the other hand, they act as small greenhouse gas sequestering oases as well as acoustic insulation. The creation of vertical gardens, taking advantage of inactive facades, is another option.

Clean mobility

The first stages of the lack of refinement increased the interest in the bicycle in the population. Some municipalities took advantage of the situation to accelerate mobility plans and give more space to urban cyclists. This is the case of Granada, which has promoted a plan to extend the length of the bike lanes from 15 to 75 kilometers, or Barcelona, ​​which is dedicating certain parts of the public car parks to parking bicycles.

Ventilation corridors

Urban planning can turn a large avenue into a ‘ventilation corridor’, a resource that Beijing has already put on the table to promote the spread of pollution through parks, rivers and lakes. Controlled air currents not only reduce the concentrations of polluting gases in the urban sphere, but also help to cool it.

For this reason, in coastal areas it is recommended that the main streets be oriented perpendicular to the coastline to take advantage of the entry of the sea breeze, instead of raising the classic strip of tall buildings built parallel to the sea, characteristics of the Costa del Sol or the Valencian coastline, and that only serve to block ventilation.

Biogas plants

Around 40% of urban garbage corresponds to organic waste that, in most cases, is not recycled well and ends up in the gray container, mixed with non-biodegradable waste. A large number of cities already have the brown container, dedicated only to organic waste such as fruit, vegetable, egg shells, fish bones, garden waste & mldr;

This biomass serves as raw material for the manufacture of biogas, capable of generating electrical or thermal energy or, even if it undergoes a purification process, it can be converted into biomethane, a kind of renewable natural gas suitable for entering the gas network . The public Valdemingómez plant in Madrid or the private Villalonquéjar plant in Burgos are already injecting biomethane into the conventional gas network.

Urban gardens

Urban gardens are an increasingly widespread and popular practice in cities, since they offer the possibility of connecting with nature without leaving home and, in addition, they contribute to the healthy use of abandoned urban areas. It allows its users to eat fresh, proximity and non-packaged fruits and vegetables, thus reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, as well as the use of non-biodegradable packaging and packaging.

River cooling

One of the most prominent initiatives at the Glasgow summit to combat warming in cities was promoted by the Paris City Council, which uses the River Seine as a cooling system. Thus, when the fluvial temperature drops below 8ºC, the river water is distributed by offices, banks, shops, hotels and other buildings, so that it acts as a free refrigerant. At night, the demand for cooling falls, so that thermal energy is stored as ice water or ice, which it will then use during the hours in which the peaks in the use of this system occur.

Heat wave study

In Seville, several academic institutions and the City Council are developing a system for categorizing heat waves based on their impact on human health, so that preventive measures to protect the population can be anticipated.

This strategy, which will be ready for the summer of 2022, includes the creation of climate shelters or the increase in personnel in the emergency rooms of hospitals under pressure from the next heat waves.

The objective is to be able to forecast these types of phenomena with greater anticipation and have concrete actions available to face them, given that they will be more and more frequent due to the global warming process. Many deaths can be prevented with programs of this type.

It may interest you: What are the healthiest cities in Spain?