Sometimes in our home it can happen that we have problems from Connection. The reason that causes this situation is usually that the Wifi is giving problems, because it goes more slow than normal or even reaching cut in short periods of time.

Some router lines may be saturated

These situations can cause moments of hysteria in case we are watching, for example, a series on a streaming platform, or even worse, we are teleworking from home. Normally we always end up thinking that our operator is to blame, although this is not always the case.

Sometimes the problem is not with the contracted speed

Although it may not seem like it, sometimes the trouble does not always fall on him router that we have or in the contracted speed, but may be the interference that the networks cause Wifi of the neighbors who live in our building. These interferences can lead to our wireless network lose quality, generating a totally unstable connection. What can we do to solve the problem?

Know the applications that will allow us to know the status of our router

First of all, we must check all connections of the channels that make up our WiFi network. In case any of them are saturated by neighbor connections, it is inevitable what our Connection I ended up suffering problems as far as speed is concerned.

Some applications can help us find the solution

The first step is to make a map of the general situation of all the WiFi channels that our router to identify those who are more free or saturated, to see if there is any that can give us the least possible interference.

To do this, we suggest going room by room, because the Connection it is different depending on where we are. We must have the router as a reference, so if we increase the distance the signal always turns out to be weaker.

Some applications can help us to know the status of our WiFi.

In order to find these channels and check whether there is interference or not, we have to install a app, for example. Signal Strength, Fing or WiFi Analyzer. Thanks to these apps we will be able to know which channels are free and, on the contrary, which of them are plagued with connections and, therefore, with interferences.

