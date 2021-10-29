HELPMYCASH

Updated Friday, October 29, 2021 – 12:00

Debit cards associated with a checking account may have a cost for the customer if certain requirements for connection with the bank are not met. However, there are alternatives to having these cards free of commissions.

For debit cards you can pay between 20 and 36 euros per year.

Checking accounts are not the only ones that accumulate commissions year after year. Debit cards, associated with the checking account, can also have a cost for customers who do not meet the linkage requirements of their bank. According to the financial product comparator HelpMyCash.com, users who do not comply with the conditions imposed by banks can pay between 20 and 36 euros each year for this means of payment. Nevertheless, there are different alternatives to get commission-free debit cards maintenance or emission.

Free and without conditions

There are debit cards that are offered completely free of charge and that are not subject to any type of condition to remain free. Whether or not the payroll is domiciled in the entity or whether it is used a lot or a little, these plastics will not have maintenance or issuance costs.

In general, these types of cards are linked to online current accounts, that is, bank accounts that must be managed through digital channels. Except for this last characteristic, from HelpMyCash they point out that these cards offer the same operation as any other. Some even, in addition to being cheaper, provide additional advantages to their customers. With the free N26 debit card, for example, be possible to get a good currency exchange and the possibility of making up to three free withdrawals every month throughout the euro zone. Of course, although the card is free, it will be necessary to make a single payment of 10 euros if you want to receive it physically (you can also operate with the virtual debit card for which you do not have to pay anything).

In addition, most of the entities that offer accounts without commissions and with free cards guarantee the possibility of accessing a wide network of ATMs. Customers who have an account at ING, one of the pioneer banks in digital banking, will be able to make withdrawals at up to 50,000 ATMs throughout Spain without paying. However, depending on the bank, it will be necessary to withdraw a minimum to avoid commissions.

No cost but with requirements

Beyond online accounts, another possibility to avoid paying commissions for debit cards is to comply with the connection conditions set by the bank. In cases like these, it will be necessary to meet one or more requirements, depending on each entity.

The most common requirement, according to HelpMyCash experts, is usually direct debit or receipts in the checking account linked to the card. Banco Mediolanum, for example, offers a free debit card to all customers of the Unique Account and does not apply commissions if the linkage requirements are met: have regular income of at least 700 euros per month or have contracted a managed product of more than 3,000 euros (plans, funds or life insurance). In addition, this entity offers its clients the possibility of making up to 52 withdrawals per year worldwide for free.

Likewise, there are also entities that give the card free to all those who are new customers or who are within a certain age group. Younger people, for example, often take advantage of these types of offers. In cases like these, however, it will be necessary to be aware of the age limit.

