Just like when we go to buy a car we ask for prices in several dealerships, we can wait for dates indicated in the calendar or we use government aid, to fly and travel for less, it is undoubted that we must do something similar.

We are going to tell you several tips to get these flights to be cheaper and thus the trip is considerably reduced in cost.

Let’s see what these tips are and how we should put them into practice so that our spending on flights is lower.

Index of contents:

Flight websites and search engines

As is normal, we can use specialized websites throughout this world of flights to get an idea of ​​the prices and buy tickets on different airlines.

It is the most simple and visual to have all the information at hand, that is, to know when the flights leave, which is the airline, how long the trip lasts, whether or not there are stopovers and of course the price of each of the options.

In addition, in most of the websites of this type, such as Skyscanner or Kiwi, you can see the days in which that same route is the cheapest, in case we have the possibility to change the flight days, and even create an alarm so that they notify us of the price variation.

Kiwi in particular is one of the websites that seek to get to your flight by stopping off at different airports to make it cost you less money.

Other very good search engines to find the cheapest flights for our trip are Kayak, Google Flights or Cheap Flights.

Low-cost airlines

Another good option may be to look at the flight we want to do in some low-cost airline before one of the generalists that exist today.

These companies, in their vast majority, are the white label of large airlines, so we should not have any fear due to the fact that they are low-cost.

In any case, although in these companies the ticket is cheaper, you should be careful, since it may happen that you do not have certain services included such as baggage check, which in the long run will increase the final cost of the service.

You have to be flexible

If we really want to find the cheapest plane ticket, we must be very flexible in the dates we want to travel. There can be quite a big difference between flying one day or the other, so it would be best to find the best days for the round trip.

But also we must be flexible in considering not to make the trip directly, but to stop at an intermediate airport. This can save us a good number of euros, even if we risk that a delay will make us lose the other plane. Sometimes things are not achieved without a little risk.

A round trip ticket or two tickets?

We have a habit of thinking that, if we buy a round trip ticket, it will be cheaper and in some occasions it may be true, but in others it is far from being true.

There are times you can get a One-way flight at a great price and on the return choose another airline different to save money in this way. Of course, with this option you don’t have everything integrated and you have to go to another company, but the point is that you stop paying money.

Unfortunately, traveling in Spain by public transport is not usually cheap. Prices suffer from the lack of competition and we are used to having a more or less stable cost that is not usually a bargain. To this we must add that some connections are very complicated or impossible.

Nearby airports

We can also choose other airports than the one in our city or the one that is closest to us.

Sometimes leave another airport it can make the trip cheaper, so it might be a good option to get a ticket from that airport to save a few euros.

It is clear that in this case you also have to count the cost of traveling to the new airport, but we assure you that a good number of times it pays to do so.

For the return, this can also be a good option. That is, we can return from a different airport we have reached.

To achieve this we must have been very clear from the beginning and thus already carry the ticket or take risks, so that during the trip we look for the best option to return from where we are or from a different airport.

Unpopular hours and days

We can also find good discounts when traveling on days and hours when the vast majority of people do not want to catch a plane. It can be something radical, but the trip will be much cheaper if we try fly right after christmas, to give you an example.

It is also not too demanding, although it also depends a lot on the destination, flying to late at night.

The right time to buy a ticket

You can use apps like Hooper to find out when is the best time to buy a plane ticket. It is valid for both Android and Apple terminals.

In Hooper, and similar tools, they can show you information, often in the form of a graph, of what the price history of that flight that you want in particular, so succeed in predicting you when you are going to suffer a drop in value and thus save good money.

Obviously it is a prediction and as such it can fail, although it is true that they tend to be correct to a large extent.

Sometimes it pays to pay more

There are times when it may be us feasible to pay something more for a plane ticket.

For example, if the ticket in a low-cost is cheaper, but at the moment of truth they can charge us for certain services that for us are basic.

In that case, if we add all these extras, the low-cost ticket may be more expensive than the one from the general company and, therefore, it is advisable to buy the trip at a slightly higher price.

Overbooking can be a good thing

It can happen that overbooking an airplane is a good thing for us. We know that this is not getting the cheapest flight, but we do know what our rights are, in case we are affected by something like this.

Perhaps, because of sell more tickets than seats On a plane, a practice that airlines sometimes do, we have to stay at our destination and leave, for example, a day later.

This will mean that we can claim financial compensation depending on the distance of the flight.

Short haul (flights up to 1,500 kilometers): 250 euros. Average distance (between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometers): 400 euros. Long distance (more than 3,500 kilometers): 600 euros.

With everything we have told you and a good dose of patience, you will surely be able to have the cheapest flights possible for the trip you want to make.

There is no better way to start a vacation or any type of trip than by saving a good handful of euros on plane tickets.