We tell you why you should sign up for Amazon’s video game service and how to take advantage of it to get rewards and free games.

Twitch Gaming was well known within the gaming industry. But more than a year ago, Amazon decided to renew the image of one of its most important services and Twitch Gaming ceased to exist as such, giving way to Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming is nothing more than Twitch Prime, but with a new name. Through Prime Gaming you can access the Amazon Prime subscription, play on the streaming platform Twitch without advertising with some privileges and get five free pc games every month. How do you ask? Let’s see it!

Prime Gaming is a hybrid between Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime. Is about a paid service from Twitch and powered by Amazon. With this service you can improve your experience within the great streaming platform with advantages that you can only have if you are a paying user. These advantages include receiving free games every month, as well as add-ons for other games.

The service is part of the Amazon Prime subscription, that is, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you also have free Amazon Prime Gaming included. Thus, it could be said that this service costs 3.99 euros per month. For this price, you can enjoy the following benefits, in addition to those you already know as a user of Amazon Prime:

Free games. Rewards, Loot, and Starter Packs. Free monthly subscription to a channel. Extra content for chats. Extra storage.

To take advantage of these benefits, you just have to go to the Prime Gaming website and log into your account. The first time you do it, you can link your Twitch account with Amazon Prime to get the benefits.

When you have logged in, on the Prime Gaming page you will see everything that you can get for free. In the case of games, these are in the section below and to get them for free you just have to click on the blue “Request game” button.

Yes indeed, To be able to play these free games you will have to download the application of Amazon Games. In this application you will only have to log into your Amazon account and you will already have access to your catalog of games to install and play them whenever you want. You can also request games and rewards from there.

As you can see, enjoying the benefits of Prime Gaming is as simple as literally clicking a button. You know: if you have an Amazon Prime account, you have Prime Gaming and therefore, free games every month. And if not, you can open one right now and enjoy this and other benefits for 30 days totally free and with no commitment to stay.

