Although it is difficult to get it right when it comes to refining your professional profile, there are some tricks that can bring you closer to having a successful description and pave the way in your job search.

With the increase in remote work, false job offers have also increased. Therefore, showing a completely truthful and honest profile on LinkedIn is of vital importance for recruiters.

This has been confirmed, in an interview with Business Insider Spain, Ángel Sáenz de Cenzano, CEO of LinkedIn Spain, within the framework of the FORUM event, organized by Trivu.

“The best profile that one can have on LinkedIn is really the one that best shows who we are, that is, we are who we are, we have to be honest and authentic in that sense, but we have to show it well,” says Sáenz de Cenzano.

“From tactical things that we have both talked about, such as profile photography, but also defining oneself well, as well as the experiences they have had, apart from the affinities and tastes that” the candidate has.

In other words, developing a proper LinkedIn profile is all about sincerity and honesty, attributes that can help you to be accepted or not in a company.

“In the end, one must show oneself the best one can and the best that one knows, and the platforms, in this case LinkedIn, I believe that they facilitate it with audiovisual mechanisms, connecting content …”, continues the CEO of LinkedIn Spain.

Therefore, it is necessary to know how to take advantage of the platform and write a profile according to the needs and experience acquired in your professional career.

Do you need a college degree to be successful in your career?

It is the question that resonates in the unconscious of those people who maintain an active job search. Sáenz de Cenzano’s answer is almost emphatic: it is not necessary to have a university degree.

“I think that, in some disciplines or professions, it is important or fundamental, but I think there are many others in which it is not,” he clarifies. “Right now, we are trying to greatly enhance training and hiring based on skills, not based on qualifications.”

Thus, the CEO of LinkedIn emphasizes, for example, the relevance of Vocational Training (FP) in terms of attributes necessary to access a job offer.

“There is an impulse and it will continue to exist at a global level for VET. Does the university lose importance? No”, he assures “It is important for certain paths but, of course, you can be successful without a university degree, as there are so many examples in the market”.

That said, Saénz de Cenzano also affects the use of LinkedIn, for which not only the quantitative section is important, but also the qualitative one. In essence, show the area in which each one develops.

“The number of connections you have is not so important, but the quality and content of the interactions,” he explains. “We started from the concept of how many connections you have, the amount of the network, and we go more to the quality of the network and how we can, really, be part of that network, adding and receiving value.”

Therefore, feedback is absolutely essential to make use of a social network, such as LinkedIn, which has become the most attractive to find a job.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Abraham Andreu.