The Mexican singer and actress Ninel Conde does not stop surprising her followers with her sculptural figure at 45 years of age. In a post on her Instagram account, the artist posed wearing a tiny white bikini while walking along the beach, revealing her strong abs and toned legs.

“Today I feel full of positive energy and I want to take the opportunity to tell you another of my fitness tricks. What I do to have a tougher body is to work to increase the percentage of muscle mass and reduce the percentage of fat. Muscle is more compact and firm, and fat takes up more space. Therefore, my health team; nutritionist, trainer, food and supplement consultant, massage therapist and I always seek to reduce fat with enough exercise, “said the artist.

An enviable waist

The interpreter of “El Bombón asesino” also revealed that she uses her “belt girdle” to shape her waist, and anticipated that she will soon have it for sale. “Stay tuned so they don’t run out of it!” She encouraged her followers, who filled her with praise. “How beautiful”, “All a Goddess”, “Beautiful woman, heavenly body”, are some of the comments that her fans uploaded in the publication that has more than 39 thousand likes.

Earlier, in an interview with Son Sagateam, Conde shared other secrets to staying beautiful. “The discoloration, the tongs, the heat, the dryer are very bad for your hair. First, you have to use thermal protectors when using heat, there are some very good ones, try not to have alcohol so that they do not dehydrate your hair. Never use tongs with wet hair and use a shampoo that does not contain sulfates, so that it does not damage the color. And if they have highly processed hair, it’s good to make a change with a cut, “he explained.

Regarding skin care, the singer advised never to go to sleep without removing makeup and washing her face. “During the day we are exposed to many pollutants that our skin absorbs. And always use sunscreen ”, he stressed.

The singer has been promoting the upcoming dates of her concerts. “They are going to be nights full of energy, dance and good music that cannot be missed. We are preparing many surprises so that each of the shows is unforgettable. Are you ready? ”He announced on his Instagram.

The artist highlighted how happy the energy of her audience has made her feel. “Going back to the stage always feels as good as the first time. I love to see them singing and dancing with me! The affection and the live energy is incomparable ”.