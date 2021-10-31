For all those who are still not very clear if Windows 11 is worthwhile as the main operating system, a good option may be to have the new version and the previous Windows 10 coexisting on the same PC. Let’s see how we can do it.

If you are one of those who think that Windows 11 has yet to mature a bit to consider it as your definitive option when it comes to operating system, it may be that there is a good solution for you.

If you put Windows 11 in a virtual machine, it will not be the same because they tend to run more slowly than if it were not in that medium. You can also try putting it on another computer you have, but that has the inconvenience of having to deal with two devices.

The best solution would be to have both Windows 10 like Windows 11 on a single PC and choose which of the two we want to run when we turn on the device.

To achieve this dual boot we need to have enough hard drive space to have two operating systems. At least it is recommended to have 64 GB of space for version 11.

Requirements to install Windows 11

The first thing to check is that we can install the new Microsoft operating system without problems, since it is much more demanding with the components than version 10.

These requirements must be met:

Have TPM 2.0. At least 4 GB RAM memory. A screen that has a 720p minimum resolution. 64 GB of storage internal. A graphics card that can use DirectX 12. A Intel or AMD CPU make it compatible. In this case, most of the seventh generation or older Intel processors are left out, and by AMD it does not work in the first generation Ryzen.

If you want to know in more detail the whole issue of the requirements to install Windows 11, you can find out on this page from Microsoft.

There are times when the configuration TPM we have it off and we must go to the BIOS from our computer to start it up, normally being in the Safe Boot configuration.

If you want to know 100% that you can install Windows 11, you can always run Microsoft’s PC Health Check, a program that runs an analysis and tells you exactly if you have compatibility.

Download the Windows 11 ISO

Once we know that our computer can host Windows 11, it is time to download the ISO of the operating system with which we will later work.

The steps to follow are those:

We must go to the page that Microsoft has created and that will serve us for the purpose we need now, which is none other than save the Windows 11 ISO image to your computer. We scroll down the website until we see where it says Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO).

We will see that within this option we have a drop-down button where it says Select Download. We click on it and choose Windows 11. At that moment we will obtain a file called Win11_Spanish_x64.iso It occupies about 5.52 GB, which we save on the hard drive of our computer.

How to burn the ISO file

To continue with the whole process we must use the ISO image that we have saved and record it in a certain way on the USB drive, before getting into what are the partitions of the hard disk.

The steps may be quite a lot, but they are not overly complicated.

The first thing is to connect the USB drive to your PC. Now, being in Windows 10, we click on the Start button, and select Windows administrative tools. Then we will Team management. We click on Storage and then in Disk management. Then we right-click on the USB drive and select Remove volume to erase the drive. At that moment we click on the new unallocated space for your USB drive and select New volume to open the New volume wizard, and then click on Next. We write 1000 as the volume size, as this partition will require only 1 GB of space. When it is put we give in Next. Click on Next in the Assign Drive Letter or Path window. Now inside the Format partition window, we must change the file system to FAT32. In the name of the volume we put the one we want, to then click on Next and then in Finalize. At this point we right-click on the remaining unallocated space on the USB drive and select New volume. Then click on Next (in the first window of the wizard), for when it exits Specify volume size, allow all the remaining space to be used and press Next. In the Assign Drive Letter or Path window click on Next. Now that we are in Format partition, we change the file system to NTFS, assigning the name that we want as it happened before, to then click on Next and then in Finalize. We open the File Explorer and right-click on the Windows 11 ISO file and select Mount. This will make us see all the files that the ISO contains. At this moment we must copy all the files and folders of this ISO, except the folder that says sources, to the FAT32 partition on the USB drive. Now we create an empty folder called sources on the FAT32 partition of the USB drive and copy only the file to it boot.win from the sources folder of the Windows 11 ISO. Just copy all the Windows 11 ISO files and folders, including the ones we copied earlier, to the NTFS partition of the USB drive.

Windows 11 partition

Now what we need is to configure the space that we are going to dedicate to Windows 11 on our hard drive.

For that we do the following:

We return to Disk manager on Team management. We click with the right mouse button on its main unit (normally it is C) and then select Dicrease the volume. Now we must put the amount of space we want to reduce, which in this case will be 65000 (which is equivalent to 65 GB). The partition is reduced and we see how the space we just created appears as unallocated. Right-click on the unallocated space and select New volume. We follow the steps of the wizard and accept the default value in the window Volume size. Then in Assign drive letter or path, choose the option Don’t assign a drive letter or path and click Next. In Format partition, we keep the configuration of NTFS and Default, while, in Volume Label, we write a name to identify that it is Windows 11. Once done, click on Next and then in Finalize.

Now we insert the USB drive with your Windows 11 installation and restart the computer. We press the necessary key to access BIOS (It can be F2, del, F8, F10 depending on each computer) and within it we change the reading order at the start of the computer to make the USB drive the first option. At that moment the computer restarts and the first Windows 11 configuration window should appear. Then the Windows 11 installation process will begin, which we must continue until we reach the window in which it asks where you want to install Windows, moment in which we must select the Windows 11 partition that we have created, using the File Manager. After making this selection, click on Next and we continue until finished Windows 11 installation.

Menu to choose operating system

Normally, every time we start the computer, a menu should appear where we are given the opportunity to choose which operating system we want to use.

If this menu does not appear, no problem, because we are going to see how to fix it. We only have to do the following:

We are going to Setting and then we enter System. Then we will About and click on the link Advanced system settings. Now in System properties we click the button Setting next to the section Startup and recovery. Then in Startup and recovery, we click on the drop-down menu on Default operating system. We should get both Windows 10 and 11 on the list. We select one to load if we do not choose manually. We must check the box Time to display the list of operating systems and we write the number of seconds we want the menu to appear in which it lets us choose the operating system when starting the computer. Then click on To accept. Now we must restart the computer to verify that the changes have worked.

Now that you know how to have both Windows 10 and Windows 11 on a single computer, you can take advantage of it to continue using the one that best suits you at all times.

In addition, it will be as simple as choosing it when starting the computer, so the complication in this regard is zero.