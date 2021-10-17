When Apple released iOS 14 for the iPhone, it also made the image-to-image mode appear, that is, that the videos could be played in PiP or what is the same, that they look smaller on a floating screen. The problem comes when today the Picture in Picture does not work on YouTube with the iPhone. That is why today we are going to tell you how you can solve it.

This system of watching the videos of YouTube in a smaller floating window, while we continue to do tasks on the iPhone, it is something that currently does not work in iOS 14.

There was a season when, if we put Safari in desktop mode We could enjoy the PiP, but YouTube realized this and made it not work.

The reason that YouTube cuts this service to iPhone users is because in the subscription Premium Yes, it allows it, but of course, we are talking about a paid YouTube, something that not everyone wants or can have.

There are several methods to achieve this and we are going to talk about them.

PiP shortcut

The easiest way for us to have the image-to-image system on our iPhone is through the personalized YouTube PiP shortcut.

To achieve this we need to have a series of applications installed and follow a few simple steps:

We open the Settings on your iPhone. Now we must move down until we can select Shortcuts. So we enable Allow unknown shortcuts. If we see that it is grayed out, what we are going to do is open the Shortcuts app and install any shortcut that it has. This way it will look better. Then we return to the Shortcuts of the Settings of the iPhone and enable the switch. Now we install Scriptable from the Apple App Store. At this point we must open the YouTube PiP shortcut link on the iPhone. Once here, we click on Get Shortcut. When we have been redirected to the Shortcut application we must go to the bottom. At this moment we must click on Add Untrusted Shortcut. Now is the time to open YouTube and play the video we want. We click on the button Share and then select Plus. Then we must click on YouTube PiP of all the available options that we see Next, you have to click on To accept when requested.

Once we touch the YouTube video, it will begin to play in PiP floating mode, with the possibility of changing the speed and resolution of the playback, all within the floating window.

If we touch the floating window, making sure to touch close, we can drag it across the screen to place it anywhere in it, that is, where it is best for us to have it without disturbing us.

You can also use shortcuts from search, play or pause the video, things that are normally done and that we are going to have here so that we can use them without the slightest problem.

This shortcut will work both for the YouTube application itself and for the website that we can open with the browser.

If we want to see a video in safari and our purpose is to see it on a floating screen, we just have to open it in the browser, give it to share and select YouTube PiP.

Stadium Browser

There is another method to get the PiP system of YouTube videos on our iPhone, in case the previous one has not worked for you or has not just convinced you.

The way to do it is simple, you just have to follow these steps that we are going to tell you:

The first thing is to install Stadium Full-Screen Browser from the Apple application store. The moment we open the application, we will be asked to modify the page settings. Here we must paste https://m.youtube.com in the frame Main URL. Then we must copy and paste the following Mozilla / 5.0 (Android 4.4; Mobile; rv: 41.0) Gecko / 41.0 Firefox / 41.0: at User Agent String box. Later we must scroll down and make sure that Require Full-Screen Video is enabled. Click on Donate at the top right of the screen. At this point the YouTube mobile web will automatically open. It only remains that we press the button Picture in Picture.

From now on we can see the YouTube video we want in PiP mode, while we are using the iPhone for something else, for example, in other applications.

These two methods that we have seen are simple and neither of them makes us have to buy YouTube Premium or jailbreak the device.

If it still doesn’t work?

If it does not work for you with any of the methods that we have shown you, it may be that you have the option disabled in your terminal.

To activate it you have to do the following:

You go to Settings of the iPhone Go into General and select Picture in Picture. Within this section you must enable the switch of Start Pip Automatically if you have it disabled.

Now try again some of the methods that we have shown you before, since surely the problem came from what we have told you.

You can choose the one that is most comfortable for you to execute it.

YouTube Premium

If you do not end up having the PiP service on your iPhone, you only have subscribe to YouTube Premium, since you will be able to enjoy this system, in addition to many other advantages such as not having ads or being able to download to watch later offline, among other things.

The main obstacle is that it is paid and although right now there is a one-month free trial, the truth is that after that period we will have to pay the amount of 11.99 euros per month.

We hope that these methods that we have shown have helped you to enjoy the PiP system on YouTube in iOS 14, despite the fact that the company owned by Google insists that only with the Premium service you can get it.

If you have tried them, we would love to know which one is the best for you and the one you use, so you can tell us about it on our social networks.