It may happen that the account we have on Amazon is used by more people and we do not want them to see an item that we have just bought, either because it is a surprise or for any other reason. Well, there is a way to hide these orders, just what we are going to tell you today.

By having an Amazon account we already know that we can use it to place all kinds of orders, from the clothes we like the most to the latest technology.

It happens that many times it is a family member who opens this account in Amazon and then the rest of the components use those same credentials.

In this case, make a gift or buy something that is more or less intimate, everyone can see it, since, just by entering the Orders section, they will already be able to know what each one has been.

So that this does not happen we must hide the orders, but the big question is, can this be done on Amazon? The answer is yes and we are going to tell you how you can do it.

What is Amazon and how does it work?

The online platform par excellence to buy any type of item is Amazon. A giant that operates around the world and with which we can buy anything, from the smallest and most insignificant items you can imagine, to the latest technology, even prefabricated houses.

Amazon has it all and that is why it is so extremely popular. Its way of working is really simple, we can place an order and not have to register or choose to have a Prime account, which is a annual cost of 36 euros.

This Prime account has a lot of benefits such as having free shipping costs on countless items, being able to enjoy the Prime Video streaming television service and a few more services such as music, photos, etc.

The operating system is extremely simple, since all we have to do is select the product we want, send it to basket and from there, if we are Prime, place the order, since we will already have our address and payment information in Amazon’s memory.

Amazon Orders

All Amazon orders are saved so that we can refer to them whenever we want.

We can see them again if we enter our account and press Orders.

By saving everything we have bought, anyone who has access to our account will be able to see it, which will cause that, if we want to ask for a fair gift for that person or we want to get something intimate, they would see it almost immediately.

This implies that we have to try that what we just ordered on Amazon does not appear in this area of ​​the menu. Hence the reason for this article.

Archive an order on Amazon with your computer

The first thing you should know is that you cannot archive an Amazon order in the mobile version, so we will be forced to enter through the computer.

To do this, we just have to follow these simple steps:

We open Amazon and log in. Click on the tab of our menu, located in the upper right part called Accounts and Lists. In the drop-down menu that appears, click on Orders. Now we must locate the order that we want to archive and we will see that in the lower left part it says Archive order, place where we must press. Now we must click again on Archive order To confirm. We will see a confirmation message at the top of the page.

In this way the order will no longer appear on the page where the rest of the orders are located and thus you can hide it from the eyes of others.

Amazon’s limit for file orders is 500, so you will have a lot of margin.

It’s that simple to make the order we want disappear, but this does not mean that we have lost it.

How to view archived orders

Contrary to what happened in the previous case, to see those orders that we have on file, we are going to use both the computer and the application of our mobile device.

If we use the Windows computer, these are the steps we must follow if we want to see the orders that we have filed:

We go to Amazon and log in. At that moment we click on the menu Account and Lists, to then press on Orders. Now we will see how there is a drop-down next to where it says X orders placed in: Here we have to select, at the bottom Archived orders.

As soon as we enter the orders that we have archived, we will see that in the lower left part of each order it gives us the option to make them stop being in this section, by clicking on Unarchive order.

If you prefer to see the orders that we have archived from your mobile phone, you will also be able to do it in a fairly simple way.

The steps you must follow are the following:

We open the Amazon application on the smartphone and log in. Now we play on the three vertical stripes bottom right of the screen. At that time we must choose Orders. Next, if we click on Filter we will see how it gives us the option to mark Archived orders.

Hide what we’ve seen on Amazon

If you are a regular at Amazon you will know that there is a window at the beginning that is responsible for indicating what we have been seeing recently called Products you have seen.

We can also limit this option, since it is useless to file an order and make it appear here that we have been looking at it.

To ensure that that specific product does not appear in that preview, we must do the following:

We enter Amazon and log in. Then click on See more of your browsing history, sign below Products you have seen today. Once inside, all we have to do is go to the product that we do not want to see and click below the photo on Remove from view. This way it will not appear again in Products you have seen.

With everything we have told you today, you can hide what you have bought so that others cannot see it in the order list, something very practical if it is a gift.

Also, it will also not come out at the start of Amazon in the preview of the products we just saw. That is, it will be well hidden so that the surprise does not fall apart.