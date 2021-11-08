WhatsApp: Steps to hide the archived chats folder | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the famous WhatsApp application with which you will learn to hide the archived chats folder in a really simple way and we will explain it to you step by step.

The truth is that WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in recent years and as time passes, it continues to undergo various changes in order to adjust to the tastes and needs of its users.

In recent updates, we have seen appear tools that make the application easier to use.

One of the options that this messaging service has that is not very well known, is to hide the folder of archived conversations that is at the beginning of the conversations.

So if you want to know everything about this option in WhatsApp, keep reading this information that we have for you.

Steps to hide your archived chats folder in WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that to be able to save the archived chats folder you must have the most recent version of WhatsApp and once you are sure that you have that update, perform the following steps:

Open the application and click on the three dots in the upper right hand side. This is the menu. Now, click on the word “Settings”. When the window changes, press the word “Chats”. Lastly, scroll down the screen and turn off the feature that says “Keep chats archived.” In this simple way, you will no longer see the archived chats tab above the contacts with whom you are messaging. It should be noted that if you need to hide a conversation from the main WhatsApp screen, or you just don’t want to admire it, the best option is to archive it. And it is that this tool allows you to save your conversation without having it between your recent conversations.

Did you know that the button called “rooms” disappeared several yesterdays ago? That’s right, in fact, this button was a tool that was in the “share” section and its objective was to create a video call through Facebook Messenger Rooms, in addition, it gave you the possibility to invite up to 50 people in one same session.

However, it was confirmed that even with this change, there will be the option of making a call with the same number of people, but now it will be directly with Facebook Messenger Rooms.