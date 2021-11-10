Disney + and the trick to be able to hire it for only 29 pesos | Instagram

They have recently revealed that the platform will have its subscription in offer And now users have wondered how to hire Disney Plus for 29 pesos and this time we will introduce you to the trick step by step so that you do not lose the offer.

Because the platform of streaming of the most famous mouse will celebrate two years of existence, users have wondered how to hire Disney Plus for only 29 pesos, it is for that reason that we share all the information, since the platform will have its subscription on offer.

And, the application knows perfectly how to pamper users, since the platform has several surprises prepared for this month of November, since they have revealed that it will have an unprecedented offer in which you can hire a month of content with a low cost.

Previously we shared with you which was the most watched premiere of the streaming platform, since Loki the Marvel series managed to captivate fans.

The project managed to surpass Wanda Vision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the series has six chapters in its first season.

This is how the service is reducing its rate by 82%, something historical since it arrived in Mexico, since the offer is valid from November 8 to November 14, only in that period you can contract the service for only 29 pesos, later the cost will be 159 pesos.

It should be noted that users interested in the platform’s offer should go to the official site and start the test, which will only last a few days.

On the other hand, the promotion will respect all the functions of the platform, users will have access to 4K content, latest releases and the option to download series to watch offline.

It is worth mentioning that the price of 29 pesos to contemplate content on the platform is for the anniversary, in addition Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Jungle Cruise will arrive, the latter at no additional cost, which has excited users.

As you may recall, the platform arrived in Mexico on November 17, 2020, which caused a furor in social networks, since the streaming platform offers a catalog of movies and series with a monthly subscription.

In addition, as if that were not enough, one of the benefits is that it can be seen in 4 simultaneous devices, so to be true its price is not that high.

It also has HD content, has 7 different profiles per account, also includes for minors, content can be downloaded on 10 registered devices.

On the other hand, users have wondered how to hire Disney Plus for 29 pesos, as they must enter the official site.